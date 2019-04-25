Save $19 on Apple AirPods and 10% on a Casper mattress — plus 6 other great deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We’ve rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening today to save you time. You can save on Cole Haan shoes, Apple AirPods, Casper mattresses, and more. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

Casper, the leading mattress-in-a-box startup, rarely has sales, but its 5th birthday is cause for celebration and what better way to celebrate than with a sale? You can save 10% on any order that includes a mattress by using the promo code “SPRINKLE” at checkout. The sale runs until April 29, so you only have a few days to save. To potentially save even more at Casper, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

AirPods are easily one of the most popular products Apple has released to date. While the brand recently introduced a newer and more expensive version with wireless charging, the original AirPods are still an amazing pair of Bluetooth headphones – and they’re on sale today. Originally priced at $159, you can get them for $139.99 on Amazon. If you’ve been on the fence about getting AirPods, and the updated design didn’t blow you away, this is the perfect time to buy.

It’s been one year since custom made-to-measure menswear brand Woodies Clothing launched its popular performance chinos – and the brand is celebrating with a big sale today. For a limited time, you can save 40% on the chinos in six colors. With two-way stretch and water and stain repellency, they’re made to withstand the rigors of commuting and living on the go. Originally $145, each pair is now $88 with the sale. Check out my full review on Woodies performance chinos and dress shirts here.

Target always has deals on a variety of products and for a limited time, REDcard members can save even more. On top of the great savings found across the entire site and the 5% you regularly save when using your Target REDcard, you can save an extra 5% until April 27. Some of the current sales you should take advantage of include 50% off baby clothing, 25% off patio furniture, and 15% off Coleman outdoor gear. Discounts are taken off at checkout. If you’re not already a REDcard member, you can sign up here. To potentially save even more at Target, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

OtterBox is best known for its sturdy smartphone cases, but the brand also makes outdoor accessories like coolers and drinkware. In honor of Earth Day, you can save 20% on select OtterBox Elevation tumblers. They’re rugged, reusable, and keep your drinks at the right temperature for hours on end.

Cole Haan is holding its semi-annual sale and there are huge savings on casual sneakers, summer loafers, dress shoes, flats, and more. Now through May 1, you can save 30% on full-price styles for men and women. Discounts are taken off at checkout, so there’s no need for a promo code. To potentially save even more at Cole Haan, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Perfect for small kitchen counters and office desks, the Keurig K200 is compact in size, while maintaining all the necessary features of a great coffee maker. It features a 40-ounce water reservoir, lets you brew nine different sizes, and allows you to control the strength of your coffee. Originally priced at $140, you can save $70 on one today at Best Buy. For more deals and savings at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Cookware should last a very long time, if not a lifetime, but the quality of some brands falls short. All-Clad, on the other hand, uses durable stainless steel to create products that are dishwasher-safe, broiler-safe, and induction-safe. If you’re shopping for your first set of cookware of replacing a cheaper set, AllClad’s 30% off sale on Amazon should be hard to pass up.