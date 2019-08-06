Get a pair of Cole Haan shoes for $99 or less — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings at Cole Haan, Best Buy, Backcountry, and Brooklyn Bedding. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Cole Haan

Cole Haan’s shoes are deeply discounted for a short two-day sale. Now through August 8 at 6 a.m. ET, you can get a decent selection of shoes for $99 or less. With choices for men and women, the sale includes sneakers, dress shoes, Chelsea boots, sandals, and heels. This is a good chance to save on comfortable pairs for work, weekends, and everything in between. Visit Business Insider Coupons for the latest deals at Cole Haan.

source Backcountry

Outdoor retailer Backcountry is having a huge semi-annual sale. With up to 50% off outdoor gear and apparel from top brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, and Columbia, you can stock up on equipment for all of your favorite outdoor activities and even save on outerwear for later on in the year. Visit Business Insider Coupons for the latest deals at Backcountry.

caption The Amazon Key’s Cloud Cam. source Amazon

Amazon Cloud Cams allow you to stay connected at all times. You can watch, download, and share the last 24 hours of motion alert video clips for free, use the Cloud Cam App to check in anytime with live view, and use two-way audio to check in with family. They’re great for home security, baby monitors, and they work with Alexa-enable devices. Right now, you can save when you buy more than one, which is the ideal way to create a secure system.

source Gap Kids

Just in time for back to school season, you can save 50% on all kids’, toddlers’, and baby styles by using the promo code “CLASS” at checkout. The sale ends tomorrow, August 7, so you may want to shop sooner than later. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more sale and deals at Gap.

source Dell

Dell’s back-to-school sale has been going on for a little over a week, and the deals are getting even better. For a limited time, you can save up to $260 on laptops and hybrid laptop/tablets, up to $250 on all-in-one and traditional computer tower desktops, up to $860 on gaming computers, and 30% on electronics. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals and sales at Dell.

source Best Buy

Upgrading to a modern smart TV doesn’t have to be super expensive. This TCL TV features a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display and with Roku TV built-in, you’ll have access to all of your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and YouTube. Originally priced at $260, you can buy one today for $220 at Best Buy. Visit Business Insider Coupons for the latest sale and deals at Best Buy.

source Brooklyn Bedding

Today, you can save 20% on mattresses at Brooklyn Bedding by using the promo code “BACK2SCHOOL” at checkout. And if you’re worried about buying a mattress online, Brooklyn Bedding offers a 120-night trial period, free shipping and returns, and extended warranties on every product sold, so you can (literally) rest assured.

source TRX

Going to the gym for a workout isn’t always possible or preferred. Whether you’re strapped for time during the day or you’re just trying to save money on a gym membership, TRX systems are a great alternative for high-impact training at home or on the go. For a limited time, you can save $20 on all suspension trainers and get free shipping on all orders over $99. If you’re not sure which suspension trainer is best for you, TRX will recommend one based on a short quiz about your skill level, fitness goals, and workout preferences.