Save up to 60% on Cole Haan shoes and 25% on Hydro Flask water bottles — and 6 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Cole Haan shoes and accessories, Hydro Flask water bottles, and Toshiba Fire TVs. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

Cole Haan is currently holding its biggest sale of the season with deals that you don’t want to miss. Now through July 7, you can up to 60% on select items for men and women including dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, heels, briefcases, tote bags, and outerwear. Prices are as marked Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals and savings at Cole Haan.

Staying hydrated is most important when it’s hot outside, and Hydro Flasks bottles are an excellent way to keep your drinks cold for hours on end (just ask anyone at Insider Picks – nearly all of us have one!). Now through July 4, you can save 25% sitewide on Hydro Flask products, with the only exclusions being the Journey Series hydration backpacks and My Hydro custom products. From large water bottles for long hikes to pint cups for keeping beers cold, Hydro Flask has a wide range of products.

If you’re shopping for a new TV, it only makes sense to buy a smart one so you can stream video directly without needing any sort of external device – and the Toshiba Fire TV Edition is a great choice. The TV features a 43-inch 1080p HD display and the Fire TV experience built-in. That means you can enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, and SHOWTIME. Today only, Prime members can save $120 it TV, bring it to $180.

Universal Standard is a size-inclusive clothing brand that makes basics for women of nearly all shapes and sizes (00-40). Today only, you can get all denim for $65 each. With prices typically ranging from $80-100 per pair, you can save up to $35. Seven women of different sizes from Insider Inc. reviewed the brand and were pleased with the fits.

Flowers are great for birthdays, anniversaries, or even “just because” moments. Whatever the case may be, The Bouqs Co. always has a beautiful assortments to choose from – and all the bouquets are on sale today. You can save 25% on all flowers by using the promo code “FIREWORKS25” at checkout. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals and savings at The Bouqs Co.

Dockers is making a comeback with men’s business casual clothes that fit the increasingly relaxed dress codes of today. Now through July 1, you can save an extra 30% on already reduced sale styles by using the promo code “DEEP” at checkout. The sale includes chinos, shorts, polos, lightweight button-up shirts, and plenty of other styles that are ideal for the summer.

Mattress and bedding brand Allswell was founded with the firm belief that a good night of sleep shouldn’t be expensive to attain – and its affordable prices are a direct reflection of that. In celebration of the 4th of July, the prices are even lower. Now through July 6, you can save 15% sitewide by using the promo code “INSIDER15” at checkout. The sale includes mattress, mattress toppers, blankets, sheets, pillows, and more.

If you already have a nice 4K Ultra HDTV, the next step to completing your home theater is buying a sound system. This one from Samsung delivers crisp audio with deep bass, and its wireless configuration makes it hassle-free to integrate into your existing setup. Originally priced at $1,700, you can buy it today only for $1,200 at Best Buy. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals and savings at Best Buy.