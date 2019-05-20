Save up to 55% on Cuisinart grills, smokers, and accessories on Amazon — plus 7 other sales and deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

If you like enjoying the warm spring and summer weather with some outdoor grilling, Amazon has the perfect deal for you. As a Deal of the Day, you can save up to 55% on Cuisinart grills, smokers, and accessories like burger presses, meat claws, and barbeque tool sets. All the items included in the sale are Prime eligible, so you’ll definitely receive them before Memorial Day Weekend.

The North Face rarely has sales, but the brand has a bunch of great deals going on right now. As part of the customer appreciation sale, you can save up to 25% and get free shipping on outdoor gear and apparel for men, women, and kids. The sale includes everything from spring and summer-appropriate styles like T-shirts, shorts, and rain jackets to cold weather styles like parka, snow pants, and hoodies to hold on to for later in the year. To potentially save more at The North Face, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

To help you prepare for Memorial Day and the rest of the summer, Target is having a big sale with up to 30% patio furnishings. Plus, you can take an extra 15% off select items including rugs and furniture by using the promo code “HOME” at checkout. For more deals and savings at Target, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

While it’s not officially summer yet, The Container Store is kicking off its summer sale with great deals on storage solutions throughout your entire home. Right now, you can save 25% on essential items for organizing your bathroom, garage, kitchen, and even your luggage for your summer travels. For more deals and savings at The Container Store, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Brooks Brothers is celebrating Memorial Day with deep discounts on summer styles for men and women. Now through May 28, you can save 40% on three or more men’s polos and 40% on dresses. You can also get four dress shirts (originally priced at $69.50 to $120) for $199. For other deals and savings at Brooks Brothers, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Backcountry is a top destination for gearing up and for an outdoor sport or adventure – and the prices are very affordable right now. As part of the brand’s Memorial Day sale, you can save up to 50% on gear and apparel. You can also save 20% on one full-price item by using the promo code “TAKE20MAY” at checkout. For more deals and savings at Backcountry, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

If you’re planning a summer trip, but need to buy new luggage first, Nordstrom Rack has a huge selection on sale. Right now, you can save up to 70% on suitcases, backpacks, duffle bags, and more at Nordstrom Rack. The sale includes top brands like Samsonite, TravelPro, and Delsey. For other deals and savings at Nordstrom Rack, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Named the best mattress for hot sleepers in our buying guide, Bear Mattresses are designed to keep you cool and comfortable at night. The mattresses feature Celliant, a material that converts heat from the body into far infrared – a type of energy that’s been proven to help rebuild cells and relieve aches and pains. Right now, you can save 20% sitewide by using the promo code “MDW20” at checkout. Plus, you’ll receive two free pillows.