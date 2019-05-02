Save an extra 15% on Dell computers, laptops, and accessories — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening today to save you time, with savings on Dell computers, State bags, and Menlo Club clothing subscriptions. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

Right now, you can save an extra 15% on laptops, PCs, monitors, and other accessories by using promo code “SAVE15” at checkout. Whether you’re shopping for a new home office set up, a great laptop to gift a new grad, or a few small accessories, this sale is full of great deals. For more deals and savings at Dell, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Menlo Club is an affordable men’s clothing subscription that creates stylish boxes with clothes, shoes, and accessories from its own vertically integrated brands. In celebration of the brand’s anniversary, the savings are even greater. For a limited time, you can get your first subscription box for $25, along with a free pair of shoes and socks by using the promo code “MENLOFFDAY” at checkout.

State Bags makes a wide range of backpacks and handbags for a good cause. For every purchase, one bag is filled with supplies and donated to a child in need. Right now, you can save 20% on your order in celebration of Mother’s Day, and you’ll feel particularly good knowing your gift to Mom also did something special for a kid in need. Simply use the promo code “STATEMAMAS” at checkout to receive the discount.

With elegant designs and tech features like smartphone notifications, alarms, sleep tracking, and heart-rate monitoring, Withings’ watches are some of the best hybrid smartwatches for fashion-forward women. For a limited time, you can save up to 40% on hybrid smartwatches during the brand’s Mother’s Day sale. Popular styles like the Steel and Steel HR are included in the sale.

If you’re shopping for outdoor gear and apparel of any kind, you’ll want to head to Moosejaw. Now through May 5, you can save an extra 20% on already reduced clearance items by using the promo code “HURRYUP” at checkout. The sale includes gear from top brands like The North Face, Moosejaw, Mountain Hardwear, PrAna, Marmot, Columbia, and Arctery’x. To potentially save more at Moosejaw, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Mother’s Day is coming up and The Bouqs Co. has an offer on its beautiful flower bouquets that make gifting Mom something special a little more affordable. Through the month of May, new customers can save 15% and get free shipping on orders with the promo code “MOMSDAY15” at checkout. The fresh assortments of flowers are available in a variety of sizes and starting at $36. For more deals and savings at The Bouqs Co, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, JBL is having a big sale with up to 60% off a wide variety of Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones. Whether you’re looking for over-ear, noise-canceling headphones to make Mom’s commute better, sporty earbuds for when she’s working out, a larger speaker for when she’s entertaining outdoors, or even something for yourself, you’ll find it here.

Eight Sleep is arguably the most forward-thinking mattress online startup on the market right now. In addition to using premium foams for comfort (like most other brands), they use sleep-track sensors to help you understand your sleeping habits and use that information to achieve the best sleep possible. Right now, Eight Sleep’s best-selling Smart Bed is $100 off and ships for free. Discounts are taken off automatically at checkout, so you won’t need a promo code.