Save 20% on dorm essentials at Dormify and up to $450 on MacBooks at Best Buy — plus 6 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on dorm-room essentials at Dormify, Apple MacBook laptops at Best Buy, socks at Happy Socks, and mattresses at Leesa. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Dormify

Although it might feel like summer just started, it’ll be time for college students to return to campus before you know it. During Dormify’s friends and family sale, save 20% on all dorm room furnishings sitewide by using the promo code “INNERCIRCLE” at checkout. The sale includes bedding sets, pillows, wall art, storage solutions, and everything else needed to transform a bare room into a place to call home.

source Apple

As part of Best Buy’s Apple Shopping Event, you can save $100 to $450 on Apple MacBook laptops. The selection includes MacBook Pro, MacBook, and MacBook Air in a variety of screen sizes. On top of the initial discount, each computer comes with three free months of Apple Music and six free months of Trend Micro Internet Security software – and if you’re a student, you can potentially save an extra $100 when you sign up for Student Deals.

source Outerknown

Founded by surfing legend Kelly Slater, Outerknown is a refreshing take on the surf- and swimwear industry. The brand focuses on making apparel that’s stylish and sustainable with eco-friendly materials and production processes. For a limited time, you can save up to 60% on sale styles for men and women. From board shorts and T-shirts to seersucker pants and button-ups, there are plenty of pieces that’ll fit into your wardrobe.

source Amazon

Amazon Smart Plugs are a must when it comes to creating a fully functional smart home. By pairing it with your Echo device, you can use Alexa voice commands to turn on lights, start coffee makers, schedule when electronics should turn on or off, and more. For a limited time, you can save $20 on the Amazon Smart Plug by using the promo code “SMART5” at checkout. If you were one of the millions of people to pick up a new Echo device this Prime Day, this is a useful item to pair with it.

source Nordstrom Rack

After being exclusive to cardholders only, Nordstrom Rack is opening its massive clearance sale to the public. Now through July 28, you can save an extra 25% on already-reduced sale styles – which means you can save up to 75% off the original prices once all the discounts are added. The sale includes apparel, footwear, home goods, beauty products, and a lot more from all of your favorite brands. Visit Business Insider Coupons for the most up-to-date deals at Nordstrom Rack.

source Happy Socks

If you’re tired of wearing boring black or white socks, Happy Socks has a bunch of fun and stylish alternatives – from printed dress socks to colorful gym socks and even no-shows. Right now the brand is having a summer sale with 40% off, and free shipping on socks and underwear.

source L.L.Bean

Just in time for summer break, L.L.Bean is having a sale on kids’ essentials. Now through July 28, you can save 20% on deluxe and original backpacks, kids’ clothes, shoes, and more by using the promo code “KIDS20” at checkout. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more of the latest deals at L.L.Bean.

source Leesa

Named the best mattress you can buy, the Leesa and Leesa Hybrid mattresses are equal parts comfortable and affordable. During the brand’s Black Friday in July sale, you can save $150 on any Leesa mattress and $200 on any Leesa Hybrid mattress. Additionally, you’ll receive two pillows for free (valued at $60) with any mattress purchase. Visit Business Insider Coupons for the latest sales and deals at Leesa.