Save 30% sitewide at Bonobos and nearly 60% on Dyson products on eBay — plus 6 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Bonobos menswear, Instant Pots, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and Dyson products. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Bonobos

Bonobos periodically has sales on its clothes, but the current promotion is one of the best deals ever. Now through July 16, you can save 30% on everything sitewide by using the promo code “BIZ30” at checkout. Bonobos is one of our favorite places to shop for menswear because its catalog includes chinos, jeans, shorts, swimwear, button-up shirts, suits, sweaters, activewear, and much more. Regardless of what you decide to buy – whether it’s a brand new summer arrival or an already reduced sale item – you’ll save big. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals and sales at Bonobos.

source Amazon

As the best-selling multi-cooker, the Instant Pot Duo is capable of seemingly endless culinary creations. The seven-in-one cooker can be used as a standard slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, warmer, and sautée pan. Its large six-quart design is perfect for feeding families of four to six people – or cooking enough for leftovers. As an early Prime Day deal, you can get $39.96 off plus an extra $10 savings when you clip the Amazon coupon.

source eBay

In anticipation for Prime Day, eBay is launching a series of its own deals – and you won’t need a membership to shop. While there are sales on sportswear apparel, home goods, TVs, headphones, and a lot more, one of the standout deals is on Dyson products. Until July 22, you can save an extra 20% on select new and manufacturer refurbished Dyson products including upright vacuums, stick vacuums, fans, heaters, and blow dryers. With the discount, you can save nearly 60% in total. For example, this brand new Dyson V6 Fluffy Complete Cordless Vacuum was originally $500, but can be bought for $196 – a $304 savings.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If you believe that bigger is better when it comes to smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is more than likely the phone for you. The phone features a brilliant 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen (the largest screen of any Galaxy phone), an S Pen for taking notes and navigating your phone, large storage capacities, and long battery life. Today only, you can save $400 on the phone with qualified activation at Best Buy. Visit Business Insider Coupons for the more up-to-date deals at Best Buy.

source The North Face

When The North Face started its summer sale a few weeks ago, the savings were up to 30% off. Now, the brand has increased the discounts up to 40% off. In addition to summer styles like T-shirts, tank tops, swimming trunks, and shorts, the sale also includes windbreakers, fleeces, parkas, hoodies, and snow pants for the upcoming fall and winter seasons. You likely won’t see a better (or comparable) deal like this at The North Face until the holiday season, so take advantage of it while you can. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more sale and deals at The North Face.

source Dell

Black Friday is more than four months away, but Dell is having comparable deals with its Black Friday in July sale. Right now you can save up to 40% on laptops, PCs, tablets, monitors, smart home gadgets, audio equipment, and a lot more. If you’re shopping for a college student, this a good time to consider upgrading their tech now instead of before the spring semester. Discounts are taken off automatically, so there’s no need for a promo code. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more of the latest deals at Dell.

source Todd Snyder

New York menswear brand Todd Snyder walks the line between high fashion and streetwear, which makes its clothes suitable for men of all different styles. Right now, the brand is having a big summer sale with up to 70% off clearance styles and 30% off new arrivals. The sale has plenty of on-trend T-shirts, hoodies, button-ups, shoes, sweaters, and more.

source Avocado Mattress

Avocado’s organic and vegan mattresses make the brand extremely unique in comparison to other startups and legacy brands in the industry. Not only are they sustainably made and good for the environment, but they’re also very comfortable. Right now, you can save $175 on Avocado mattresses by using the promo code “ORGANIC175” at checkout. Verified military personnel can save an additional $50. If you prefer two free pillows (valued at $198) rather than the $175 discount, you can use the promo code “2FREEPILLOWS” at checkout.