Take $30 off a Kindle Paperwhite and 25% off at Columbia — plus 6 other deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on clothes and shoes at Everlane, Insignia Fire TVs, and Avocado mattresses. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

One of the many wonderful things Everlane is known for is letting customers choose how much they pay for certain items. Now, Everlane is holding the big summer event once more where almost 800 favorites like the Day Mule and High-Rise Skinny Jean are up for grabs for the price you choose. Products can be purchased on a three-value scale – low, medium, high – that start at a price covering the base production and development of the product and increase to include an additional office overhead and future development allowance.

If you’re looking to enhance your home theater experience with vivid colors and easy streaming, these already inexpensive 4K TVs just got even cheaper. Amazon is offering a sale on Insignia Fire TVs where you can save $100 on the 43-inch model, $50 on the 50-inch model (now $299.99), and $80 on the 55-inch model (now $349.99). Plus, each TV comes with Alexa compatibility and a voice-control remote.

source Columbia

Now through June 16, you can save 25% on apparel, footwear, and gear at Columbia. Whether you’re looking for boots to take to the trails or shoes you can cycle to work in, Columbia has you covered. You’ll also be able to save on kids’ items in preparation for summer camp and active warm-weather vacations. To potentially save more at Columbia, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

For over 200 years, Brooks Brothers has been an icon for style, quality, and tradition, offering looks for both men and women. For a limited time only, Brooks Brothers is holding a sale where you can save up to 40% on popular products like its suit collections, polos, dresses, luggage and bags, and more. To potentially save more on Brooks Brothers, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Amazon

If you’re an avid reader who’s on the go a lot, the Kindle Paperwhite might be worth considering. This particular model comes with a built-in adjustable light for reading outside during the day or in bed at night, and it’s waterproof too so you won’t be limited by the beach or the bath. Right now, you can save $30 on the Paperwhite, which is originally priced at $129.99.

For all of life’s adventures, you need a phone case you can trust to keep your phone in good shape. Now through June 16, LifeProof is offering a case and screen protector combo deal (worth $120) for $100. You’ll be able to choose a NËXT case and an Alpha glass screen protector of your choice.

Summer is a time to get outdoors and enjoy all the beauty Mother Nature has to offer, and there’s a sale at Backcountry that can help get you there. Save 20% on full-priced camping and climbing gear from brands like Patagonia, Black Diamond, The North Face, and more using the promo code “TAKE20JUNE“. To potentially save more on Backcountry, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Have you ever truly thought about what goes into making the mattress you sleep on at night? If you’re trying to be more eco-friendly, Avocado’s mattresses might be for you. The Green Mattress is made from 100% certified organic wool, cotton, and latex, and the vegan mattress is made with just 100% certified organic cotton and latex. Now you can save $150 on either mattress of any size, using the promo code “DETOX150“, and verified military save an additional $50. If you’d rather save on other sleep gear, you can get two free pillows with the purchase of a mattress using the promo code “2FREEPILLOWS“.