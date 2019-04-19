Save 65% on prescription lenses at GlassesUSA and up to 60% on sale styles at Club Monaco — and 6 other sales happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening today to save you time, with savings on prescription glasses, designer watches, business casual clothes, and NFL game tickets. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source GlassesUSA.com

Rather than emptying your wallet at a traditional glasses retailer, GlassesUSA.com has all of your favorite brands for less. Right now, you can save 65% and get free shipping on all orders. The sale includes prescription glasses and sunglasses, so you’ll find great deals on whatever you need. And with the site’s “Virtual Mirror” you can actually get a sense of what the glasses will look like on your face before ordering them.

source Club Monaco

Club Monaco is having its mid-season sale on clothing for men and women. Now through April 30, you can save an extra 30% on sale styles automatically. Since the items are already discounted, the sale brings savings up to 60%. With a great selection of casual and business casual pieces, you’ll definitely find something worth adding to your closet.

source Allen Edmonds

Founded in 1922, Allen Edmonds is one of the most experienced companies in the menswear and footwear space. To celebrate its anniversary, the brand is having a huge sale. For a limited time, you can get up to $175 off a wide selection of dress shoes, boots, and sneakers. In addition to footwear, the sale includes clothing and accessories. These are Allen Edmonds’ lowest prices of the season, so you might not want to pass this up.

source StubHub

Going to an NFL game can be very expensive, especially if you wait until the last minute to buy tickets. StubHub is having running a promotion that’s perfect for football fans that are excited about the upcoming season. Now through April 22, you can get $50 off NFL tickets orders of $500 or more by using the promo code “NFLRELEASE2019” at checkout. Not only will you save the $50 from the discount, you’ll likely save by shopping early. For more deals and savings at StubHub, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Jomashop

Jomashop is currently having a huge sale on designer watches. For a limited time, you can save up to 75% on brands like Omega, Rolex, Breitling, Hamilton, Seiko, and Tag Heuer. You can also get free next-day air delivery on orders over $1,000 by using the promo code “FREENDA” at checkout. Whether you have a $200 budget or you’re looking for an extremely expensive timepiece, you’re still likely to get a great deal here.

source Dell

Dell is currently having a massive spring clearance sale – and the deals are plentiful. The savings include up to $860 off PCs and laptops, up to $349 off two-in-one laptops, and up to 40% off accessories, monitors, gaming headsets, mice, and keyboards. You can find even more great deals and savings at Dell by visiting Business Insider Coupons here.

source Dockers

Best known for its khakis, Dockers is one of the best places to shop for business-casual attire for men. Now through April 21, you can save 40% on everything by using the promo code “ANYTHING” at checkout. The sale includes business-casual essentials like khakis, shirts, ties, and belts.

source Leesa

We named Leesa the best overall mattress you can buy for its superb comfort and great value (mattress prices start at just $595). But right now, you can save up 15% on all mattresses by clicking Business Insider’s exclusive link. Our discount will save you up to $180 on the all-foam Leesa mattress and up to $270 on the spring and foam Leesa Hybrid Mattress. As a better deal than the current 10% off Leesa has advertised on its site, you’ll want to use this exclusive offer while it’s still available.