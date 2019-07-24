Save up to $480 on summer-weight suits at Indochino — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings at Indochino, Dell, Dockers, and Barneys New York. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Indochino

A good suit should always be tailored to your body, never just purchased off a rack. Indochino is leading the way in made-to-order custom suits online, and the brand is having a massive mid-summer sale. For a limited time, you can save up to 60% on suits including summer and all-season suits. Originally priced at $799, select suits can be had for $319 – a $480 savings.

source Dell

Dell is kicking off its back-to-school sale with savings on all the electronics you'll need for the fall semester. For a limited time, you can save up to $300 on PCs and laptops and up to 30% on other accessories like keyboards, mice, and monitors.

source Nordstrom Rack

Although Nordstrom's huge Anniversary sale is going on now, Nordstrom Rack is having a sale of its own. Today only, Nordy Club members can save an extra 25% on already reduced items by entering a phone number or using a Nordstrom credit card at checkout. You can find apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty products, and much more deeply discounted at Nordstrom Rack regularly, so this is your best chance to maximize savings.

source Foot Locker

With sneakers and apparel from top brands like Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Reebok, New Balance, and Puma, Foot Locker is exactly where you'll want to shop for the freshest sportswear. For a limited time, you can save 20% on orders of $99 or more by using the promo code "HOTDEALS" at checkout.

source Snapfish

Instead of keeping all of your photos locked away on an SD card or computer hard drive, bring them to life with Snapfish prints. Now through July 27, you can save 55% on photo gift orders of $29 or more or 30% on all other orders with the promo code "55JULY30". From photo albums and canvases to printed mugs and calendars, Snapfish has a great selection of items to share and display your best memories.

source Dockers

Dockers is a dependable place to find both casual and workwear staples. Regardless of what you’re shopping for specifically, the brand is running a sale you’ll want to shop. Today only, you can save 30% on your order by using the promo code “ALLSTAR” at checkout. The sale includes T-shirts, short-sleeve button-ups, chino shorts, polos, and as expected, dress shirts, and khakis.

source Barneys New York

High-end designer clothing might be out of your normal budget, but Barneys New York is having a huge sale that’s making these brands much more affordable. For a limited time, you can save up to 75% on designer brands including Balenciaga, Maison Margiela, Chloé, Givenchy, Balmain, OFF-WHITE, and more. With discounts on clothes, shoes, handbags, belts, hats, and more, you’ll find great deals without splurging too much.

source Avocado Mattress

Avocado separates itself from other legacy brands and startups by making organic and vegan mattresses. Not only are they sustainably made and good for the environment, but they’re also very comfortable. Right now, you can save $150 on the brand’s mattresses by using the promo code “ORGANIC150” at checkout. Verified military personnel can save an additional $50. If you prefer two free pillows (valued at $198) rather than the $150 discount, you can use the promo code “2FREEPILLOWS” at checkout.