Save 50% on the Instant Pot Duo and the Echo Dot — and 6 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Prime Day’s best-selling Instant Pot DUO, 3rd generation Echo Dot, Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, and more. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Instant Pot

Prime Day ended last night, but the Instant Pot DUO60, one of the most popular items on Amazon, is still on sale. The seven-in-one cooker can be used as a standard slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, warmer, and sautée pan. Its large six-quart design is perfect for feeding families of four to six people – or cooking enough for leftovers.

source Amazon

This past Prime Day, the Echo Dot was the top-selling item worldwide. Although the device was on sale for $22 during Prime Day, the current $25 sale price is still a great deal. The device might be small, but it packs a lot of features. Using the power of Alexa, you can get the news, check the weather, control smart home devices, and play music from streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora.

source Amazon

With more than 8,600 five-star customer reviews on Amazon, the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is far from a gimmick. The cooker fits up to six eggs and can prepare them to be hard-boiled, poached, scrambled, and soft-boiled. As an extended Prime Day deal, you can save more than 20% on one.

source Nordstrom

Until tomorrow, July 18, Nordstrom cardholders can gain early access to the Anniversary Sale and shop thousands of items from top brands at deep discounts. If you don’t want to worry about styles selling out before you can buy them, then you’ll definitely want to shop before it opens up to the public tomorrow. Learn more about gaining early access to the sale. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals and sales at Nordstrom.

source Apple

The latest version of the Apple Watch, the Series 4, released late last year, and it’s currently on sale. During Best Buy’s Apple Shopping Event, you can save $50 on Series 4 Apple Watches including 40mm, 44mm, Nike+, GPS, and Cellular variations. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals and sales at Best Buy.

source The Tie Bar

The Tie Bar is one of the best places to shop for ties thanks to its wide variety and affordable prices (most are $15-$20). Now through Friday, July 19, the brand is having a rare flash sale with 50% off neckties, bow ties, pocket squares, and more. The sale brings most ties down to $9.50, most pocket squares down to $5, and lapel pins down to $4. Whether you wear a tie every day of the week or only on special occasions, these deals are almost too good to pass up.

source Amazon

Beyond regularly vacuuming, there’s a good chance you haven’t thoroughly cleaned your carpet in a very long time, if ever. This professional-grade carpet cleaner from Bissell uses a cleaning solution, powerful suction, and a series of brushes to give your carpet a deep clean that’s just not achievable with a vacuum. As an Amazon Deal of the Day, you can save $130 on the Bissell Big Green.

source Helix Sleep

Helix Sleep uses a short quiz based on your sleep and comfort preferences to create custom mattresses that provide the right support for you. Right now you can save $100 on any order with the promo code “FOURTH100,” $150 on orders of $1,250 or more with “FOURTH150,” and $200 on orders of $1,750 or more with “FOURTH200” at checkout. Additionally, you’ll get two free pillows automatically added to your cart.