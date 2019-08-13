Save up to 50% on fall styles at J.Crew and past-season styles at Backcountry — plus 6 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings at J.Crew, Backcountry, Foot Locker, and Amazon. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

J.Crew is beginning to roll out new styles for fall, but you won't have to wait months for the prices to drop. Now through August 15, you can save up to 50% on certain fall styles automatically. You can also save 25% on other full-price styles with the promo code "FALLFAVES" at checkout.

Outdoor retailer Backcountry is having a huge semi-annual sale. With up to 50% off outdoor gear and apparel from top brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, and Columbia, you can stock up on equipment for all of your favorite outdoor activities and even save on outerwear for later on in the year.

Perfect for small kitchen counters and office desks, the Keurig K-Elite is compact in size, while maintaining all the necessary features of a great coffee maker. It features a 2.3-quart water reservoir, lets you brew five different sizes, and allows you to control the strength of your coffee. Originally priced at $170, you can save $40 on one in a brushed copper finish at Best Buy.

A good suit should be tailored to your body, not just purchased off a rack. Indochino is leading the way in made-to-order custom suits online. For a limited time, you can bundle two suits for $599 with the promo code “BUNDLE” at checkout. With suits originally priced at $399 each, it’s a great way to save on the staple suit colors you need in your wardrobe.

Dell's back-to-school sale has been going on for a little over a week, and the deals are getting even better. For a limited time, you can save up to $260 on laptops and hybrid laptop/tablets, up to $250 on all-in-one and traditional computer tower desktops, up to $860 on gaming computers, and 30% on accessories like monitors, mice, and keyboards.

The Echo Dot and Fire Stick are two of Amazon’s most popular gadgets for creating an interactive smart home and entertainment system. With the use of Alexa, you can easily watch movies, listen to music, order pizza, check the weather, and so much more – all with your voice. Right now, you can save $35 by bundling the two items together on Amazon.

For a limited time, Foot Locker is having a buy-more, save-more sale. You can save 15% on orders of $75 or more with the promo code “SAVEON15,” 20% on orders of $100 more with the code “SAVEON20,” and 25% on orders of $200 or more with the promo code “SAVEON25” at checkout. Gear from Air Jordan, Adidas, Nike, Timberland, ASICS, Under Armour, New Balance and more are part of the sale.

While most mattress companies try their best to make mattresses that are comfortable for most people, Helix gets rid of the guesswork by designing mattress specifically for you. The brand uses a comfort and sleep quiz to accurately deliver on your preferences. In an early celebration of Labor Day, you can get $100 off and two free Dream Pillows with any mattress purchase by using the promo code “LD100,” $150 off and two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,250 or more by using “LD150,” and $200 off and two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,750 or more by using “LD200” at checkout. To learn more about the customization process, check out my review.