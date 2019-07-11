Save 50% on sale styles at J.Crew and 60% on speakers and headphones at JBL — plus 6 other sales happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings at J.Crew, Madewell, JBL, Clarks, eBay, and West Elm. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

J.Crew has been running a different sale every day of the week, and today's deal includes an extra 50% off sale styles with promo code "THURSDAY". The sale is only live through 4 p.m. ET, and here's no guarantee that tomorrow's sale will be just as good, so you may want to start shopping now.

The Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot combine to create a fun and interactive smart home and entertainment system. With thousands of Alexa skills and Fire’s immersive streaming capabilities, the bundle makes a great addition to any home. Originally priced at $99.98 together, you can save $25 on the bundle now.

J.Crew's popular sister site Madewell is a solid place to find quality women's denim and other wardrobe basics. While fair prices are pretty standard at Madewell (and J.Crew), an ongoing sale makes them even better. Now through July 17, you can save an extra 30% on sale styles by using the promo code "VERYRARE" at checkout.

If you're looking for shoes that are classic in design and comfortable on, Clarks is one of my personal go-tos. Now through July 18, you can save an extra 30% on sale styles by using the promo code "SALE30" at checkout. The sale includes men's loafers, dress shoes, sneakers, women's heels, sandals, boots and more.

From now until July 22, eBay will be rolling out hundreds of amazing deals up to 80% off. One of the current best deals is on the TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV. With full 1080p HD resolution and all of your favorite streaming services built in, it has everything you could ask for in a modern TV.

West Elm offers stylish contemporary furniture designs without the high retail markup of traditional stores. During the current sale, you can save up to 40% on in-stock items including sofas, sectionals, chairs, coffee tables, lighting fixtures, mirrors, and more.

For a limited time, you can save 60% on a wide variety of audio equipment at JBL. From waterproof portable speakers and sporty in-ear headphones, to comfortable over-ear headphones and loudspeakers that can transform your home theater, there are plenty of great products at hard-to-beat prices.

As the best overall mattress you can buy in our buying guide, the foam Leesa mattress is exceptionally comfortable and has a great value (mattress prices start at just $595). But right now, you can save up 15% sitewide by using using the exclusive promo code "BUSINESSINSIDER" at checkout.

The current discount will save you up to $180 on the all-foam Leesa mattress and up to $285 on the foam and spring Leesa Hybrid mattress. If you're in need of other items, you can also save up to 15% on bedding accessories like pillows, sheets, blankets, and mattress protectors.