Save up to 60% on speakers at JBL and up to 70% on sale styles at Gap — plus 6 other sales happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening today to save you time, with savings on JBL speakers and headphones, apparel at Gap, and the iPad Pro at Best Buy. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source JBL

Right now, you can save 60% on a wide variety of Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones. Whether you’re looking for over-ear, noise canceling headphones, sporty earbuds for working out, or a larger speaker for taking music outdoors, you’ll find it here.

Gap is a dependable place to find affordable wardrobe essentials, no matter what your style is. While Gap regularly has sales online and in stores, there’s a really good one happen right with sitewide deals. For a limited time, you can save up to 70% on sale styles and take 40% off everything else using the promo code “SPRING” at checkout. For more deals and savings at Gap, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Apple

The Apple iPad Pro packs the convenience of a tablet with the computing power of a decent laptop. Its versatility makes it a great option for on-the-go creatives, workaholics, or anyone who generally likes to stay connected. Available in WiFi and LTE models, you can save up to $430 on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro as a Best Buy deal of the day. To potentially save even more at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Amazon

With great even heat distribution and extreme durability, enameled cast iron cookware make for worthwhile additions to any kitchen. Right now, Bruntmor is having a huge sale on Amazon with up to 41% off its durable cookware. In addition to the 21-piece set pictured above, the sale also includes individual pans, grills, and casserole dishes.

source eBay

If you’re getting ready to work on a DIY project at home, you need dependable tools – and eBay is a great place to get them at a good price. Right now, you can save up to 60% on power tools from DeWalt, Makita, Bosch, Hitachi, and more top brands. The sale includes drills, miters saws, impact guns, compressor tanks for air tools, and more. For more deals and savings on eBay, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Ralph Lauren

Now through April 21, you can save an extra 30% on select styles by using the promo code “FAMILY” at checkout. All orders will ship fast and free. Whether you’re shopping for Easter outfits, business casual clothes for the office, casual clothes for the weekend, or sportswear, you’ll find some great designs on sale here. In addition to apparel and accessories, you’ll also find deals on home goods and decor. For more deals and savings at Ralph Lauren, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Amazon

Featuring a 10.1-inch screen, the Fire HD 10 is the largest and highest resolution tablet made by Amazon. The screen’s big size makes it perfect for streaming movies, playing games, or reading books. With Alexa built in, you can use your voice to pause and play music and videos, open apps, check the weather, set timers, and much more. And with a front-facing and rear-facing camera, you can take HD pictures and make video calls. For 48 hours only, you can save $50 on the tablet on Amazon.

source Bear Mattress

In addition to the standard plush memory foam you’ll find in most mattresses, Bear Mattresses incorporate Celliant, a material that converts body heat into far infrared, a type of energy that’s been proven to help rebuild cells. The technology can help you wake up feeling well-rested and free of aches and pains from workouts or the rigors of daily life. Right now, you can save $100 on any purchase of $500 or more by using the promo code “SPRING100” or get $200 off any purchase of $1,200 or more by using the promo code “SPRING200” at checkout. Plus, you’ll receive two free pillows.