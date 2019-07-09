Save up to 65% on summer styles at Lands’ End and 20% on Graco baby products at Target — and 6 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on summer apparel at Lands’ End, Graco baby products at Target, Leesa Mattresses, and Timberland shoes. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Lands’ End

Lands’ End is having a huge sale on warm-weather essentials for summer. Now through July 11, you can save 50% on full-price kids’ styles and 40% on full-price adult styles by using the promo code “COAST” at checkout. Additionally, you can save up to 65% on select sale styles. The prices listed reflect the discount, so you won’t need to enter a promo code to save. For more deals and sales at Lands’ End, visit Business Insider Coupons.

source Target

If you’re a parent, an expecting parent, or you’re shopping for someone else’s baby registry, Target is having a big Graco baby gear sale that you’ll want to check out. While you can save on everything from diapers to toys, one of the best deals is 20% off Graco car seats, strollers, playpens, high chairs, swings, and more. Plus, you can save an extra 5% when you choose in-store pick up. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals and savings at Target.

source Amazon

With the ability to access thousands of TV shows, movies, and all of your favorite streaming services, the Fire TV Stick is worth every penny of its $39.99 price tag – and for a limited time, the deal gets even better. Now through July 16, you can get a free two-month HBO subscription. The deal is only valid for new HBO subscribers and the service will auto-renew for $14.99 per month at the end of the trial. If you decide to opt out of the service, you can cancel for free any time before the two-month period ends.

source East Dane

East Dane is an online destination for men’s designer brands and luxury style. Now through July 11, you can save an extra 25% on already reduced sale styles with the promo code “EXTRA19” at checkout. The sale brings the potential savings up to as much as 75% off. You’ll find great deals on top brands including Alexander Wang, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Raf Simons, Golden Goose, and more. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more sales and deals at East Dane.

source Shopbop

As the sister site to East Dane, Shopbop offers a huge selection of designer apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories for women at hard-to-beat prices. With the same discount as East Dane running until July 11, you can save an extra 25% on sale styles with the promo code “EXTRA19” at checkout. With the discount, the potential savings are up to 75% off. Visit Business Insider Coupons for the most up to date deals at Shopbop.

source Amazon

When paired together, the third-generation Echo Dot and Ring Video Doorbell Pro can make your smart home safer and more secure. The Echo Dot lights up to let you know someone’s at your door, and the doorbell enables two-way audio so you can communicate with them. When you’re not at home, you can stream the video feed from your Ring Doorbell on your phone, tablet, or computer. Originally priced at $299, Prime members can get the bundle for $169 – a $130 savings.

source Leesa

We named Leesa the best overall mattress you can buy for its superb comfort and great value (mattress prices start at just $595). We teamed up with the brand to create an exclusive deal for our readers, that’s even better than any sale the company is running for the general public. Business Insider readers can save 18% on the Hybrid mattress and get two free pillows. There’s no need to enter a code, just click through our link and the discount will auto-populate. It’s also worth noting that this is currently the biggest discount the Leesa has offered to date. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more sales and deals at Leesa.

source Timberland

Most people think of Timberland as a brand for the fall and winter, but it also has a variety of styles for summer – and plenty of them are on sale right now. For a limited time, you can automatically save an extra 20% on sale styles including hikers, boots, sandals, boat shoes, and more. Visit Business Insider Coupons for additional deals and sales at Timberland.