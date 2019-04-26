Save 15% on a mattress at Leesa and 50% on bike gear at REI — plus 6 other sales and deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening today to save you time, with savings on sale styles at Banana Republic, bikes and cycling gear at REI, and Leesa mattresses. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

We named Leesa’s hybrid mattress the best overall mattress you can buy for its superb comfort. Even at full price, Leesa mattresses are a great value, but right now you can save 15% through an offer exclusive to Business Insider readers. Simply use the promo code “BUSINESSINSIDER” at checkout to receive the discount. In addition to the all-foam Leesa and spring and foam Leesa Hybrid Mattresses, you can also save on accessories like pillows, sheets, and blankets.

If you prefer living life of two wheels, REI has a sale that will meet all of your cycling needs. Now through April 29, you can save up to 50% on select bikes, tires, pedals, professional bike tune-ups, outdoor cycling classes, cycling apparel, and more. Whether you’re a city commuter or and off-road cyclist, you’ll definitely find useful products included in the sale.

Regardless of the occasion, watches usually make for good gifts – and there’s a big selection on sale at Fossil right now. For a limited time, you can save up to 40% on watches, bags, and accessories. Most Fossil watches have the option to add an engraving for free, so you can make the gift even more special for Mother’s Day or graduation season. For more deals and savings at Fossil, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Building off of the already-successful Galaxy S10 lineup, the new Samsung Galaxy S10 5G now allows users to access the fastest and most powerful 5G networks at Verizon. Right now, you can save up to $450 when you preorder it with an eligible trade-in at Best Buy. You’ll also receive a VIP kit including Samsung Galaxy Buds, a wireless charger, and a water bottle (valued at $225). For more deals and savings at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Filling your wardrobe with clothes that are suitable for work can quickly become expensive, but Dockers is helping you save with a big clearance sale. Now through April 29, you can save an extra 50% on sale styles by using the promo code “HIGHFIVE” at checkout. You can also save up to 30% on new arrivals automatically. With chinos, khakis, button-ups, and more, you won’t have any issues finding business casual apparel for less.

With very expensive retail prices, Burberry is a designer brand that people usually plan and save up to buy. But now, Nordstrom Rack is having a flash sale that you’ll want to jump on immediately. For a limited time, you can save up to 60% on Burberry coats for women. Several styles have already sold out, so don’t wait too long to check out. For more deals and savings at Nordstrom Rack, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

If you’re looking for cool and comfortable shoes to wear this spring and summer, Cole Haan has the style you want. Whether you’re interested in sneakers, dress shoes, or flats, the brand’s ZERØGRAND provides day-long support and comfort. Now through May 1, you can save 30% on full-price styles for men and women. Discounts are taken off at checkout, so there’s no need for a promo code. To potentially save even more at Cole Haan, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

With contemporary clothing styles that fit into a wide range of personal styles and great deals across the entire site, Banana Republic is always a dependable place to shop for new threads. Now through April 29, you can save an extra 50% on sale styles, 40% on dresses and polos, and 30% on tees and shorts. Discounts are automatically taken off at checkout. To potentially save even more at Banana Republic, visit Business Insider Coupons here.