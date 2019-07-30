Save up to $300 on Lenovo laptops at Best Buy — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Lenovo laptops, Greats sneakers, Levi’s, and Leesa mattresses. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

Best Buy has a handful of hard-to-beat deals on laptops, and Levono’s are some of the best for students. Right now, you can instantly save $150 on select Lenovo laptops, including ones with touchscreens. You can also save an extra $150 on eligible models with Student Deals. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more of the latest deals at Best Buy.

Founded in Brooklyn and made in Italy, Greats is an affordable take on the minimalist sneakers you see from designer brands like Common Projects. While the brand’s direct-to-consumer business model has kept prices low in general, an ongoing sale is bringing some of the sneakers to their lowest price yet. For a limited time, you can save up to $90 on select pairs. Originally priced at $180, the discount cuts some prices in half to $90.

The Echo Connect connects your home phone services to your existing Echo device to make hands-free calls. Instead of picking up the phone and dialing, just ask Alexa to make a call and you can talk on speakerphone throughout your home. Today, you can buy one for $20 – a $15 savings.

Now through July 31, you can save 30% sitewide at Levi’s by using the promo code “72HOURS” at checkout. While there are exclusions on select collaborations, the sale includes a ton of timeless styles for men, women, and kids. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals and sales at Levi’s.

Foot Locker is having a buy-more, save-more sale right now on shoes and gear. You can save 15% on orders of $75 or more with the promo code “GET15NOW,” 20% on orders of $100+ with “GET20NOW,” and 25% on orders of $200+ with “GET25NOW” at checkout. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more great deals at Foot Locker.

JBL is having a big sale so you can bring your music wherever you go this summer. For a limited time, you can save up to 60% on JBL headphones and speakers. You’ll find everything from portable speakers to beach- and pool-friendly audio equipment like waterproof speakers and even amplifiers for your boat’s sound system.

If you’re struggling to find plans this summer or you’re on a tight budget, Groupon will solve both problems. The site offers a wide variety of things to do locally at discounted prices. For a limited time, you can save an extra 20% sitewide by using the promo code “SAVE” at checkout. Whether you’re looking for wine-tastings, go-kart racing, mini-golf, spa days, or really anything else you can think of, you’ll find it here. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more promotions at Groupons.

Named in our guide as the best mattresses you can buy, the Leesa and Leesa Hybrid mattresses are equal parts comfortable and affordable. During the brand’s extended Black Friday in July sale, you can save $150 on any Leesa mattress and $200 on any Leesa Hybrid mattress. Additionally, you’ll receive two pillows for free (valued at $60) with any mattress purchase. Visit Business Insider Coupons for the latest sales and deals at Leesa.