Save up to 70% on denim at Levis and 70% on outdoor furniture at Wayfair — plus 6 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening today to save you time, with savings on Levi’s denim, Star Wars LEGOs, and outdoor gear and apparel at L.L.Bean. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

Jeans are a year-round staple, and Levi’s is having a massive sale on all sorts of styles that’ll make you want to stock up. Now through May 7, you can save up to 70% on deeply discounted sale styles during the brand’s warehouse sale. All you have to do is sign up with your email to gain access to the sale. Prices are as marked, so you won’t need a promo code. For more deals and savings at Levi’s visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Tomorrow, May the 4th, is Star Wars Day, and LEGO is celebrating with a big sale. Until May 6, you can save on a variety of Star Wars-themed LEGO sets. You can also receive a free “Battle of Hoth” Lego when you spend $75 or more other Star Wars Legos. For more deals and savings at Lego, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Orgain is an organic alternative to artificial and genetically-modified nutrition supplements. Whether you’re looking for healthy products to use for weight loss, strength gain, meal replacements, or daily nutrition, you may want to check out the brand’s current sale. Right now, you can save 30% on protein shakes and almond milk by using the promo code “SHAKE30” at checkout. You can also save 30% on orders of $100 or more including anything by using the promo code “BEHEALTHY” at checkout.

In preparation for Mother’s Day, L.L.Bean is having a big sale on women’s items – and it’s the perfect time to pick up outdoor gear and apparel for the outdoorsy or adventurous moms in your life. Now through May 6, you can save 20% on women’s clothing, footwear, and outerwear by using the promo code “MOM20” at checkout. To potentially save even more at L.L.Bean, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

SmileDirectClub’s teeth whitening kit is cheaper than going to the dentist and more effective than traditional whitening strips – and it’s on sale now. Right now, you can save $20 on the kit, by purchasing it on Amazon. The 12-month supply whitening kit includes nine hydrogen peroxide pens and an LED accelerator light. Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton tested the kit and was pleased with the results. Read her full review here.

If you’re planning on hosting a backyard graduation or Memorial Day party, you’ll want to make sure your outdoor space is a fun and comfortable place to hang out – and Wayfair has the perfect sale going on right now. For a limited time, you can save up to 70% on all things outdoor. The sale includes seating, gazebos, fire pits, outdoor lighting, trampolines, swing sets, bird baths, and much more. To potentially save even more at Wayfair visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Frank And Oak is a Montreal-based clothing startup that’s dedicated to helping people dress better with its sustainably made clothing – and its subscription box is the best way to start filling your closet. For a limited time, you can try the Style Plan subscription risk-free by having the $25 styling fee waived for the first month. Simply use the promo code “NOFEE” at checkout to save. I tried Frank And Oak’s Style Plan and it was the first clothing subscription I tried where I wanted to keep everything included. For more deals and savings, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

If your current mattress isn’t living up to your comfort standards, it’s time to upgrade. And, if you’re looking for a deal on comfortable mattresses, there’s one happening now on a Helix Sleep Mattress (which is what I personally sleep on). The brand designs custom mattresses based on data collected from your comfort and sleep quiz. Right now, you can save $75 on the original Helix Mattress and $125 on the Luxe Mattress automatically, and $160 on the new Nightfall Mattress with the promo code “INSIDER160.” To learn more about the customization process, check out my review.