Save up to 50% on clothing and gear at REI, J.Crew, and L.L.Bean — plus 5 other sales happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on outdoor gear and classes at L.L.Bean, the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS, and grilling combos at Omaha Steaks. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean is having a big sale that’ll save you money on outdoor essentials and on activities where you can put them to use. Now through May 22, you can save up to 25% on outdoor gear and 20% on outdoor classes. Prices are as-marked, so you won’t need a promo code to save. The sale includes apparel for men, women, and kids, and classes including hiking, fishing, kayaking, archery, and more. For other deals and savings at L.L.Bean, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Amazon

The latest version of the Apple Watch, the Series 4, is currently on sale. For a limited time, you can save $50 on the 40mm GPS model. The best-selling smartwatch ever, it is a great extension for any iPhone user. It can be used for staying up to date on smartphone notifications, playing music, tracking your workouts, monitoring your heart rate, checking the weather, making phone calls, sending texts, and a lot more.

source J.Crew

Summer is just a few weeks away, but J.Crew is giving you a chance to gear up early with a big discount. Today only, you can save an extra 50% on sale styles by using the promo code “HISUMMER” at checkout. The sale includes warm weather styles like T-shirts, tank tops, and dress, as well as cold weather styles like sweatshirts and turtlenecks to hold on to for later in the year. To potentially save more at J.Crew, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source REI

REI is celebrating its 81st anniversary with its biggest sale of the year. Now through May 27, you can save up to 50% on a massive selection of outdoor gear and apparel. The sale includes gear for camping, hiking, biking, kayaking, climbing, surfing, swimming, and more. If there’s anything you need or want related to the outdoors, you’ll find it on sale at REI.

source Best Buy

Investing in a great security system can be expensive, but it is one of the best ways to protect you, your family, and your belongings. The Arlo Pro Four-Camera Security System allows you to create a wireless network of security cameras inside and outside of your home. With 720p video quality with cloud storage, two-way audio, and a 100-decibel siren, it’ll secure your home entirely. Originally priced at $600, you can save $250 on the system at Best Buy today. For more deals and savings at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect makes it super easy and affordable to get stylish prescription glasses. While its frames start at as low as $6, the brand is running a buy one, get one 50% off sale – making it a great time to pick up a second style or a pair of prescription sunglasses. Simply use the promo code “BOHO” at checkout to get the discount. For more deals and savings at EyeBuyDirect, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Helix Sleep

Unlike mattresses that are supposed to be comfortable for most people, Helix Sleep makes mattresses that are guaranteed to be comfortable specifically for you. The brand uses a short quiz based on your sleep and comfort preferences to create custom mattresses. Right now during the Memorial Day sale, you can save $100 on any order with the promo code “MDW100,” $150 on orders of $1,250 or more with “MDW150,” and $200 on orders of $1,750 or more with “MDW200” at checkout. Additionally, you’ll get two free pillows automatically added to your cart.

source Omaha Steaks

To kick off summer grilling season, Omaha Steaks is deeply discounting some of its best grilling combos. Right now, you can save up to 63% on food bundles including burgers, steaks, hot dogs, Italian sausages, and more. If you’re planning for a Memorial Day cookout or just a relaxing backyard barbecue, Omaha Steaks can help make sure you and all of your guest are well fed.