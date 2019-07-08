Save 20% on back-to-school items at L.L.Bean and Dormify — plus 6 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings at L.L.Bean, The North Face, Nordstrom Rack, and The Container Store. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

Just in time for summer break, L.L.Bean is having a sale on kids' essentials. Now through July 28, you can save 20% on deluxe and original backpacks, kids' clothes, shoes, and more by using the promo code "KIDS20" at checkout.

When The North Face started its summer sale two weeks ago, the savings were up to 30% off. Now, the brand has increased the discounts up to 40% off. In addition to summer styles like T-shirts, tank tops, swimming trunks, and shorts, the sale also includes windbreakers, fleeces, parkas, hoodies, and snow pants for the upcoming fall and winter seasons. You likely won't see a better (or comparable) deal like this at The North Face until the holiday season.

Nordstrom Rack is a great place to find deals on the many brands you'd typically find at Nordstrom. The site just got a huge inventory of newly-reduced items from Nordstrom and the savings are as much as 70% off. The sale includes jewelry, watches, makeup, clothes, shoes, home decor, bedding, tech, and much more.

If you need help organizing or decluttering any room in your home, The Container Store has exactly what you're looking for – and it's probably on sale right now. For a limited time, you can save up to 30% on customer-favorite storage solutions for closets, shoes, makeup and jewelry, kitchens, garages, and more. My personal favorite storage item is the stackable drop-front shoe box, which is currently 20% off.

With outstanding heat retention and distribution, Cuisinart’s cast-iron cookware allows home cooks to explore a variety of different cooking techniques. The top-of-the-line collection uses a porcelain enamel coating to prevent flavor absorption and to provide durability. Originally priced at $129.99 each, you can get select enameled cast iron frying pans and pots for $69.99 each as an Amazon Deal of the Day.

Burrow has become one of our favorite direct-to-consumer furniture companies for its contemporary designs and affordable prices – and during the extended Fourth of July sale you’ll, save even more. Simply use the promo code “FOURTH19” at checkout to save $50 off $500, $150 off $1,000, $250 off $1,500, $350 off $2,000, or $500 off $2,500. The sale is designed to help you save whether you’re shopping for a small addition or a complete furniture set.

Although it might feel like summer just started, it’ll be time for college students to return to campus before you know it. During Dormify’s extended Fourth of July sale, you can save 20% on all dorm room furnishings sitewide by using the promo code “SPARKLERS” at checkout. The sale includes bedding sets, pillows, wall art, storage solutions, and everything else needed to transform a bare dorm room or apartment into a place to call home.

Bear goes far beyond the standard of plush memory foam by incorporating Celliant into its mattresses. The material is designed to convert heat from the body into far infrared – a type of energy that’s been proven to help rebuild cells. The technology can help you wake up feeling well-rested and free of aches and pains. The brand’s Fourth of July is still going on with 20% off and two free pillows with any mattress purchase.