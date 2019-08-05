Save up to $450 on MacBooks at Best Buy — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Apple MacBooks at Best Buy, designer clothes for men and women at East Dane and Shopbop, and Graco baby products at Target. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Apple

The fall semester is about a month away. If you don't already have a good computer, Best Buy is having a huge back-to-school sale on Apple MacBook laptops. You can save anywhere from $100 to $450 on select MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models.

source Boxed

Boxed is a new startup that's changing the way people buy in bulk. Unlike other wholesale stores, there's no membership fee and you won't need to go to a store to shop, but you will have to sign up with your email address to shop. Now through August 17, you can automatically save 20% on back-t0-school bulk items like snacks, juice boxes, sandwich baggies, notebooks, and pencils.

source Tuft & Needle

Bedding startup Tuft & Needle is celebrating its seventh birthday with a sitewide deal. From now until August 11, you can save 10% on everything including mattresses, sheets, duvet covers, and bed frames. Insider Picks reporter Connie Chen has been using the new Tuft & Needle Mint mattress for the last three months and attributes its superb comfort to the open-cell foam technology.

source Target

If you're a parent, an expecting parent, or you're shopping for someone else's baby registry, Target is having a big Graco baby gear sale that you'll want to check out. While you can save on everything from diapers to toys, one of the best deals is 20% off Graco car seats, strollers, playpens, high chairs, swings, and more.

source EyeBuyDirect

If you're due for a new pair of prescription glasses, EyeBuyDirect's buy-one, get-one sale will help you achieve 20/20 vision in style. Simply the promo code "BOGO" at checkout to get a second pair of glasses for free.

source East Dane

East Dane is an online destination for men's designer fashion at low prices. Right now, the final sale section is filled with styles a solid selection of popular high-end brands – and the discounts are 70% or more. You'll find great deals on brands like Helmut Lang, Alexander Wang, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Raf Simons, Golden Goose, and more.

source Shopbop

As the sister site to East Dane, Shopbop offers a huge selection of designer apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories for women at hard-to-beat prices. With the same discount as East Dane, you can save 70% or more on a huge selection of designer clothing and accessories.

source Macy’s

Macy's is currently having a big back-to-school sale with deals on everything you need to look your best during the new school year. Now through August 11, you can save an extra 20% on thousands of brand name items by using the promo code "BTS" at checkout. The sale includes everything from apparel and footwear to accessories.