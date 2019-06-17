Save $300 on the Surface Laptop 2 and up to 25% at Foot Locker — plus 5 other deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2, Allen Edmonds shoes, and Casper mattresses. For more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 offers both a powerful processor and a sleek design. If aesthetics are something that appeal to you, this laptop comes in several colors including burgundy and cobalt blue. Additionally, the soft fabric of the keyboard makes for quiet typing, which is ideal in an office environment. Similar to the MacBook Air that starts at $1,199, the Surface Laptop 2 offers similar specs for a slightly lower price. Now, you can get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 for $300 off ($999).

Allen Edmonds makes some of our favorite dress shoes and workwear. Currently, you can save an additional 20% on clearance items for a total savings of up to 75%. For even more potential savings at Allen Edmonds, check out the Business Insider Coupons page.

Foot Locker is running a sitewide sale that includes popular brands like Nike, Timberland, and Puma where you can save up to 25% on your order. Save 15% on orders of $75 or more with the promo code “ONEDAY15“; save 20% on orders of $100 or more with the promo code “ONEDAY20“; or save 25% on orders of $200 or more with the promo code “ONEDAY25“.

For even more potential savings at Foot Locker, check out the Business Insider Coupons page.

If you’re shopping for your backyard, you can currently save up to 40% on outdoor furniture and decor at West Elm. Or, if you’re looking to change up your living room, you can take up to 20% off sofas, sectionals, and chairs. You can potentially save even more shopping at West Elm by visiting our Coupons site.

Sperry boat shoes are a quintessential summer shoe and match just about any outfit. This week, you can shop sale styles and save an additional 30% when you use the promo code “JUNE30” at checkout. Enjoy additional savings at Sperry with a little help from Business Insider Coupons, where you can find coupons and promo codes for your favorite online stores.

If you’re looking to round out your outdoor gear or replace faithful items you’ve used countless times, Moosejaw has a wide selection. Now, when you buy one Moosejaw-branded item, you can get another for 50% off with the promo code “BOGOMJ“. Additionally, if you spend over $99, you’ll get $20 in Moosejaw Rewards when the promo code “20BUCKS” is used at checkout.

Even though Father’s Day is over, Casper has extended its mattress sale through the end of Monday, June 17. You can save 10% on any order that includes a mattress when you use the promo code “FATHERSDAY” at checkout. For even more potential savings at Casper, check out the Business Insider Coupons page.