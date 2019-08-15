Save up to 40% on top outdoor brands at Moosejaw — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Embark dog DNA kits, clothing at Club Monaco, Nike sneakers at Nordstrom Rack, and Leesa Mattresses. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Moose Jaw

If you’re shopping for outdoor gear or clothing, you’ll want to head to Moosejaw. Now through September 2, you can save up to 40% on top brands on sale, and take 20% off one full-price item by using the promo code “HOTDOG” at checkout. The sale includes gear from The North Face, Moosejaw, Mountain Hardwear, PrAna, Marmot, Columbia, and Arctery’x. Visit Business Insider Coupons to potentially save more at Moosejaw.

source Embark Vet

For mixed-breed dog owners, knowing your best friend’s genetic makeup has several benefits. It’ll give you the answer to the question you get asked regularly at the dog park, and it can help you better understand their health and how to care for them over time. Now through August 31, you can get $20 off the Embark Breed + Health DNA Kit by using the promo code “AUGUST20” at checkout. Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton used the kit to learn the breed of her family’s rescue dog. Read her full review here.

source Club Monaco

Club Monaco is having a sale on some of its best summer styles for men and women. Now through August 25, you can save up to 65% on select styles for men and women. No promo code is necessary, so it’s easy to save. With a great selection of casual and business casual pieces, you’ll definitely find something worth adding to your closet.

source Milani Cosmetics

Milani Cosmetics has a full range of makeup for all skin tones, plus all the tools and brushes you’ll need to complete your look. Now through August 18, you can save 30% sitewide and get free shipping by using the promo code “INSIDERFAM19” at checkout. If you’re into makeup, this is a good opportunity to stock up on essentials for less.

source Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is home to thousands of great deals on all the brands you love, but one of the best sales currently running is on Nike products. For a limited time, you can save 25% on select Nike sneakers for men, women, and kids. If you need new sneakers for the gym or you’re doing back-to-school shopping for the kids, you’ll find the right pairs here. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals at Nordstrom Rack.

source O.N.S Clothing

Emerging direct-to-consumer menswear brand O.N.S Clothing caters to the ethos of city living with stylish and comfortable casual apparel. Right now, you can save 50% on the entire spring/summer 2019 collection. You can also get free standard shipping on all orders of $150 more and free worldwide shipping on all orders of $300 or more. Whether you’re shopping for clothes to wear in or out of the office, you’ll find plenty of high-quality options here.

source West Elm

If you’re shopping furniture to spruce up your home but don’t want to spend an astronomical amount of money, West Elm is one of the first places you should look. Right now, the brand is having a sale with up to 40% off sofas, sectionals, and chairs. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals and savings at West Elm.

source Leesa

Online mattress startup Leesa is having a big sale to end the summer. For a very limited time, you can save $175 on the Leesa Mattress and $225 on the Leesa Hybrid Mattress. If buying a mattress online concerns you, know that you can try it out for 100 nights free of risk. If it’s not the best sleep you’ve ever had, you can return it hassle-free. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more the most up-to-date deals at Leesa.