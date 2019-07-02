Save up to 40% on sale styles at Nike and take 30% off sitewide at Adidas — plus 6 other deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Nike, Adidas, home and patio goods at Target, and 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs at Best Buy. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Nike

Nike just added a ton of new items to its sale, so you can save up to 40% on sale styles including sneakers, performance workout gear, casual clothes, backpacks, socks, jerseys, and much more. The sale includes clothes and shoes for men, women, and kids. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals and savings at Nike.

source Target

source Framebridge

In addition to offering customizable framing options for your prints and original paintings, Framebrige will turn your favorite digital images and smartphone pictures into beautifully framed artwork that’s suitable for display. Simply pick a frame, upload or send in your image, and Framebridge will it back ready to be shown off. For a limited time, new customers can save 15% sitewide by using the promo code “INSIDER15” at checkout.

source Best Buy

The Sharp 43-inch 4K Ultra HDTV is a wonderful addition to any living room, family room, or bedroom. It has a rich 4K display, a built-in Roku HDR streamer for recording and watching your favorite shows, and access to all of your favorite streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, and HBO Now. Today only, you can save $130 on the TV when shopping at Best Buy. You can have it delivered to your home or you can pick it up in-store. For more deals and savings at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Modsy

If you don’t have an exceptionally great eye for interior design, revamping your home is made easy with design packages from Modsy. The startup allows you to see what furniture will look like in your space before you buy it via 3D models and shopping lists created by interior decorators. Now through July 7, you can save 20% on all design packages by using the promo code “HOORAY” at checkout. Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton made the most of her small New York City apartment using Modsy.

source Adidas Running

Adidas is having a rare sale where most of its shoe and clothing styles across the site are on sale. Until tonight at 11:59 p.m., you can save 30% sitewide by using the promo code “SAVE30” at checkout. While select items are excluded from the sale, there are plenty of great styles for running, basketball, lifestyle, and more that are eligible.

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Amazon Music Unlimited is a paid music-streaming service that has steadily grown into a worthy Spotify and Apple Music competitor. While most music-streaming services charge $9.99 per month for unlimited listening, Amazon Music Unlimited is priced at $7.99. Now, Prime members can try service the with an exclusive fourth-month subscription for only $0.99. Learn more about Amazon Music and Amazon Music Unlimited.

source Bear Mattress

This Independence Day, Bear Mattress is having a great sale on mattress and other bedroom essentials. For a limited time, you can save 20% and get two free pillows by using the promo code “JULY20” at checkout. While many other mattress companies are also having sales, Bear’s design is definitely unique: The mattresses feature Celliant, a material that converts heat from the body into infrared energy that’s been proven to help rebuild cells and make you feel more rested in the morning.