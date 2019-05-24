Save an extra 25% on sale styles at Nike and 10% on Casper mattresses — plus 6 other sales and deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. This list includes Sponsored Products that have been suggested by Casper Sleep and that also meet our editorial criteria in terms of quality and value.*

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Nike sneakers and apparel, Dell computers and electronics, and Casper mattresses and sheets. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Nike

Just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, Nike is having a huge sale on sneakers and apparel. Now through May 29, you can save an extra 25% on sale styles by using the promo code “SAVE25” at checkout. The sale includes everything from popular runners like the Air VaporMax 19 and Epic React Flyknit 2 to Air Jordans and workout gear. To potentially save more at Nike, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Dell

Memorial Day is always a good time to save on electronics ,and Dell’s current sale is a prime example of why. For a limited time, you can save up to 45% on PCs, laptops, and other electronics like keyboards, mice, and monitors. For other great deals and savings at Dell, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Casper Sleep

Casper, the leading mattress-in-a-box startup, is celebrating Memorial Day with a sale on all of its mattresses. You can save 10% on any order that includes a mattress by using the promo code “MEMORIAL19” at checkout. Casper also makes sheets, pillows, bed frames, and even nightstands, so it’s possible to save on all the essentials for your bedroom at one time. The sale runs until May 27, so you only have this holiday weekend to save. For more deals and savings at Casper, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

*Sponsored by Casper Sleep

Founded in 1933 by French tennis player Jean René Lacoste and French knitter André Gillier, Lacoste popularized the polo shirt with its sporty aesthetic and iconic crocodile logo. This Memorial Day weekend, the summertime staple (and everything else) is on sale. Until May 27, you can save 30% and get free shipping on all orders by using the promo code “SUMMER30” at checkout.

source Embark/Facebook

For mixed breed dog owners, knowing your best friend’s genetic makeup has several benefits. It’ll give you the answer to the question you get asked regularly at the dog park, and it can help you better understand their health and how to care for them over time. This Memorial Day Weekend, you can save $30 on the Emark Dog DNA Test Kit by using the promo code “MEMORIAL30” at checkout. Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton used the kit to learn the breed of her family’s rescue dog. Read her full review here.

source Timberland

Timberland might be a brand that only comes to mind more in the fall and winter, but the current Memorial Day sale will save you on plenty of styles for the summer, too. For a limited time, you can save 25% on select styles for men, women, and kids. From hiking shoes and sandals to rugged boots and apparel, you can find great items for tackling the outdoors in style. For more deals and savings at Timberland, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Parachute has developed a cult following of customers for its comfortable home essentials. The brand only has two sales a year – and one is happening this Memorial Day weekend. Now through May 27, you can save 20% on everything automatically. With sheets, towels, robes, pillows, mattresses, rugs, and more, you’re sure to find a cozy addition to your home.

source Target

If you’re on a budget, Target is a wonderful place to shop for furnishings around your home – and this Memorial Day, the prices are even better. Now through May 27, you can save 30% on home good and patio furniture. Plus, you can save an extra 15% on select items by using the promo code “HOME” at checkout. For more deals and savings at Target, visit Business Insider Coupons here.