Save $30 on orders of $150 or more at Nike — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings at Nike, Backcountry, Twillory, and Leesa.

Nike periodically has added discounts on its sale section, but the sportswear giant is currently running a sale that applies sitewide. Now through August 8, you can save $30 off orders of $150 or more by using the promo code "PLAY30" at checkout. You can use the promotion to buy one full-price item like the new Nike Air Max 270 React (pictured above) or to stock up on multiple less expensive items like apparel and apparel.

Backcountry is having its biggest sale of the summer season right now. For a limited time, you can save up to 50% on outdoor gear and apparel from brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, and more. Its a good chance to fill your wardrobe with warm-weather apparel for the rest summer and to stock up on cold-weather apparel for the upcoming fall and winter.

Twillory makes modern performance dress shirts along with casual weekend button ups that are cut to be untucked. While the brand’s shirts are pretty affordable year round, the ongoing summer clearance sale makes them an even better deal. Originally priced at $99 each, you can now get two for $109.99, three for $159.99, or four or more for $49.99 each.

Featuring a 10.1-inch 1080p screen, the Fire HD 10 is the largest and highest resolution tablet made by Amazon. The screen’s big size makes it perfect for streaming movies, playing games, browsing the internet, or reading books. With Alexa built in, you can use your voice to pause and play music and videos, open apps, check the weather, set timers, and thousands of other Alexa skills. Right now you can get two for $199.98, saving $100 in the process.

Orgain is an organic alternative to artificial and genetically modified nutrition supplements. Much like the original line of products, Orgain Kids can give your little ones the added nutrition they need in the form of shakes and bars. Now through August 5, you can save 25% on all Orgain Kids protein products by using the promo code “KIDS25” at checkout.

Smile Club Direct is a convenient and affordable alternative to straightening teeth. Instead of using unsightly metal braces, Smile Club Direct uses subtle clear aligners that can be worn at night. For a limited time, you can save $100 on aligners by using the promo code “SAVEINAUG” at checkout.

EBay is ending summer with a huge sale on home, garden, and fashion items. For a limited time, you can save up to 70% on thousands of items from brands like Black & Decker, Adidas, Dyson, Puma, Steve Madden, J.Crew and plenty more. With deals on everything from lawnmowers and pool accessories to sneakers, heels, and clothes, you’ll find many things worth buying.

We named Leesa’s hybrid mattress the best-overall mattress you can buy for its superb comfort and great value (mattress prices start at just $595). But right now, you can save 15% on your entire order, making its mattresses an even better deal. Simply use the exclusive promo code “BUSINESSINSIDER” at checkout to receive the discount. In addition to mattresses, you can also save on accessories like pillows, sheets, and blankets.