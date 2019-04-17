Save 20% on sale styles at Nike and up to 70% on outdoor furniture at Wayfair — and 6 other sales and deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening today to save you time, with savings on sneakers and apparel at Nike, Easter gifts at Shari's Berries, and shoes at Clarks.

Now through April 21, you can save an extra 20% on sale styles at Nike by using the promo code "SAVE20" at checkout. This deal covers everything from performance gear to lifestyle sneakers – a good chance to save on warm-weather essentials for your outdoor workouts or adventures.

Easter is right around the corner and if you're still looking for a gift, Shari's Berries is a real crowd pleaser. Right now, you can save 20% on edible gifts over $29. Whether you want to go with classic chocolate-covered strawberries or Easter-themed treats like chocolate bunnies,and jelly beans, you'll find something sweet to send to your loved ones.

The Dyson Cinetic vacuum uses Big Ball technology for easy and accurate maneuverability, HEPA filters for removing allergens from your home, and a bagless canister for convenience. The state-of-the-art vacuum cleaner was originally $600, but you can save as much as $300 on one today only as a Best Buy Deal of the Day. Keep in mind that these vacuums usually sell for $400-$500 now, so the $600 retail price is from when it first released. Still, the $100-$200 savings from its current market value is still a great deal.

With Mother's Day and graduation season approaching, you may be looking to turn your best photos into a gift. Whether you want to make cards, canvases, books, or just frame a picture, Snapfish has you covered. Right now, you can save 60% sitewide by using the promo code "APR6019" at checkout. You'll also find select gifts at an even biggest discount, like 65% off cards with the promo code "65APRCD" or 70% off hardcover books with the promo code "APRBK1199" at checkout.

This week only, you can save up to 70% on all things outdoor. The sale includes outdoor seating, gazebos, fire pits, outdoor lighting, trampolines, swing sets, bird baths, and much more. Whether you're doing a full outdoor renovation or simply adding final touches to your backyard or patio, you'll find great deals here.

Clarks is our go-to for styles that balance all-day walkability with a work-appropriate sensibility. Now through April 22, you can save 30% when you spend $130 by using the promo code "TAKE30" at checkout. The sale includes styles for men, women, and kids.

If you take cooking seriously, your kitchen is probably filled with all kinds of cooking gadgets and appliances. But we'd venture to guess you're probably missing an electric slicer, which is actually a lot more useful than it seems, especially around Easter and the holidays when you may be entertaining a lot. Most commonly used for slicing meat, Chef's Choice electric slicer is also great for slicing bread and vegetables. It's not that we're saying it's a necessary tool, but it's a fun one to have around if you love to get experimental or you host big dinners often. Originally priced at $180, you can pick one up for $99 as an Amazon Deal of the Day.

If your current mattress isn't living up to your comfort standards, it's time to upgrade. And, if you're looking for a deal on comfortable mattresses, there's one happening now on a Helix Sleep Mattress (which is what I personally sleep on). The brand designs custom mattresses based on data collected from your comfort and sleep quiz. Right now, you can save $75 on any mattress by using the promo code "TOPRATED75" and $200 on any Luxe mattress by using the promo code "TOPRATED200" at checkout. To learn more about the customization process, check out my review.