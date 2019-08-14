Save up to 63% on backpacks at Nordstrom Rack — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on backpacks at Nordstrom Rack, Apple Watches at Best Buy, Casper pillows, and Adidas Outdoor jackets and outerwear. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is having a huge sale to make sure everyone goes back to school in style. Right now, you can save up to 63% on backpacks from brands like Marc Jacobs, Adidas, Hershel, Oakley, Nike, and State Bags. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more great deals at Nordstrom Rack.

source Apple

The latest version of the Apple Watch, the Series 4, released late last year and is currently on sale. During Best Buy’s Apple Shopping Event, you can save $50 on Series 4 Apple Watches including 40mm, 44mm, Nike+, GPS, and Cellular variations. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more sales and deals at Best Buy.

source Patagonia Provisions

Patagonia’s food line, Patagonia Provisions, specializes in responsibly sourced and healthy food options for camping and home preparation. As part of the brand’s summer sale, running until August 25, you can save 20-30% sitewide with no promo code required. With everything from wild salmon and beef jerky to soups and whole grains, you’ll find everything you need for your next adventure.

source Outerknown

Eleven-time world-champion surfer and Outerknown founder Kelly Slater’s signature APEX Trunks are on sale for the first time ever. Today only, you can save 30% on APEX Trunks by using the promo code “APEX30” at checkout. If you’re looking for trunks that have been proven to perform, it doesn’t get much better than this.

source MVMT

As one of our favorite watch startups, MVMT’s watch designs range from timeless and classic to innovative and edgy. The brand’s prices are generally pretty fair, but in celebration of their six-year anniversary, you can save 26% sitewide by using the promo code “MVMT26” at checkout.

source Casper

Having great pillows is just as important as having a comfortable mattress, and Casper’s current buy-more, save-more sale is the perfect chance to replace your old, worn-out pillows. From now until August 15, you can get a free Original Casper Pillow when you buy three Original or Down Pillows. The promotion is valid for up to three free pillows, so if you want to order a few, you’ll continue to save. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals at Casper.

source Amazon

Featuring a 10.1-inch 1080p screen, the Fire HD 10 is the largest and highest-resolution tablet made by Amazon. The screen’s big size makes it perfect for streaming movies, playing games, browsing the internet, or reading books. With Alexa built in, you can use your voice to pause and play music and videos, open apps, check the weather, set timers, and utilize thousands of other Alexa skills. Right now you can get two for $199.98, saving $100 total.

source Adidas Terrex

For a limited time, you can save 40% on jackets and outerwear for men and women during Adidas Outdoor’s back-to-school sale. Here, you’ll find deals on parkas, windbreakers, lightweight puffers, rain jackets, and more.