Save up to 40% at Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, and Walmart— and 5 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings at Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, and Walmart. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

Ralph Lauren currently has a great selection of sale items marked up to 40% off, but now through May 28, you can save even more with an extra 30% off sale items. Just use promo code “MEMDAY” at checkout. The sale includes polos, shorts, T-shirts, sweaters, hoodies, chinos, accessories, and a lot more. To potentially save more at Ralph Lauren, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

If you don’t have a gym membership or you’re too busy to make it there every day, TRX Suspension Trainers can help you get in a good workout at home. The training systems allow you to use your body weight and gravity instead of heavy machinery. Now through May 28, you can save 25% on everything sitewide, plus get free shipping. With everything from pull-up and dip trainers to kettlebells and apparel, you’ll find something that works for you.

Cole Haan’s shoes are deeply discounted for Memorial Day. Until May 30, you can save an extra 40% on sale styles by using the promo code “EXTRA40” at checkout. It’s a great opportunity to pick up new dress shoes for the office, casual sneakers for the weekends, and even heels and sandals. For more deals and savings at Cole Haan, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

In celebration of Memorial Day, Walmart is having huge savings up to 40% off across the entire site. The sale includes great deals on patio furniture, grills, TVs, kitchen appliances, baby essentials, bikes, clothes, and so much more. If you’re looking to buy anything today, it’s worth checking the great deals at Walmart first. For more deals and savings at Walmart, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

L.L.Bean is having a big sale that’ll save you money on outdoor essentials and on activities where you can put them to use. Until tomorrow, May 22, you can save up to 25% on outdoor gear and 20% on outdoor classes. Prices are as-marked, so you won’t need a promo code to save. The sale includes apparel for men, women, and kids, and classes including hiking, fishing, kayaking, archery, and more. For other deals and savings at L.L.Bean, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

This Memorial Day, JBL is celebrating with a huge sale on wireless electronics. Right now, you can save up to 60% on Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and PA systems. With everything from sporty earbuds for working out and waterproof speakers for enjoying music poolside to tiny clip-on speakers and on-ear headphones, there’s something for everyone.

Converse is having a huge sneaker sale for men, women, and kids. Now through May 23, you can save an extra 30% on sale styles by using the promo code “THIRTY” at checkout. You’ll find everything from classic pairs of canvas Chucks to limited-edition variations, and newer silhouette like the CONS Louis Lopez Pro skate shoe. To potentially save even more at Converse, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Eight Sleep is arguably the most forward-thinking mattress online startup out there. In addition to using premium foams for comfort, they use sleep-track sensors to help provide data on how you sleep. The information can help you determine how much sleep you should get, when your best hours of sleep are, which positions are most comfortable, and more. As part of Eight Sleep’s Memorial Day sale, you can get $200 off and free at-home delivery on all mattresses. Discounts are taken off automatically at checkout, so you won’t need a promo code.