Take up to 70% off at Ralph Lauren and up to 40% off at West Elm — plus 6 other sales happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings from Ralph Lauren, JBL, Nike, West Elm, and Udemy. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Ralph Lauren

Now through August 13, you can save an extra 40% on sale styles by using the promo code “STYLE” at checkout. With the discount, you’ll save up to 70% in total. Along with clothes for men, women, and kids, the sale includes many elegant home goods. Visit Business Insider Coupons for the latest deals at Ralph Lauren.

source JBL

In preparation for the back-to-school season, JBL is having a big sale on audio equipment. For a limited time, you can save up to 60% on items including wireless headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and soundbars. Whether you’re looking for comfortable headphones to use in between classes and in the library or a great sound system for dorm room entertainment, you’ll find it here.

source West Elm

If you’re shopping quality furniture, but don’t want to spend an astronomical amount of money, West Elm is one of the first places you should look. Right now, the brand is having a sale with up to 40% off sofas, sectionals, and chairs. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals and savings at West Elm.

source Mizzen+Main

Performance dress shirt startup Mizzen+Main rarely has sales, but to make room for new styles, the brand is marking down select items for its “Last Chance” sale section. Long-sleeved performance shirts originally priced at $125 to $145 can be had for as low as $99, while short-sleeved shirts originally priced at $105 can be had for $85. Among the many performance dress shirts I’ve worn, I found Mizzen+Main to be the most comfortable. Read my full review here.

source Udemy

With more than 100,000 online courses available, Udemy is one of the best places to continue learning and pick up new skills outside of a traditional classroom environment. Now through tomorrow, August 8, you can get online courses for as low as $10.99. If you want to learn a new language or brush up on skills for a new job, there’s a wide selection of courses that can help you accomplish your goals. Visit Business Insider Coupons for all of the latest promotions at Udemy.

source Linjer

6. Save up to 50% on watches at Linjer Norwegian startup Linjer makes simple yet elegant watches for men and women, priced around $250. Right now, you can save up to 50% on certain styles during its summer clearance sale. Additionally, you can get free watch straps when you buy more than one watch. Shop the Linjer sale now.

source Nike

Nike has periodically added discounts on its sale section, but the sportswear giant is currently running a sale that applies sitewide. Until tomorrow, August 8, you can save $30 off orders of $150 or more by using the promo code “PLAY30” at checkout. You can use the promotion to buy one full-price item like the new Nike Air Max 270 React (pictured above) or to stock up on multiple less expensive items like apparel and accessories. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more deals and sales at Nike.

source Purple Mattress

With over 13,000 five-star reviews, Purple is an online mattress startup you can depend on for comfort. Right now, the brand is offering a deal anyone in need of a new mattress should consider: Buy any mattress and get the accessory of your choice for free, including Purple sheets, pillow, mattress protector, blanket, or seat cushion (which one of our editors swears by after receiving it as a Christmas gift).