Save 40% on Ralph Lauren, Madewell, and The North Face — plus 5 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings at Ralph Lauren, Best Buy, Madewell, and Casper. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is having a huge summer sale now through August 1 with an extra 40% on already reduced sale styles – just use the promo code “SUMMER” at checkout. In addition to clothes, shoes, and accessories for the entire family, the sale also includes select home goods. Visit Business Insider Coupons for the most up-to-date sales and deals at Ralph Lauren.

source Best Buy

As part of Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale, you can save big on tech across all categories – from computers and TVs to smart home devices, cameras, and appliances. The sale runs until tomorrow, July 27, so don’t wait too long to check out the deals. Visit Business Insider Coupons for the latest sales and deals at Best Buy.

source Amazon

With digital magazine subscriptions, you can read all of your favorite publications from your Kindle or smartphone while on the go. Today only, you can get select subscriptions on publications like Reader’s Digest for $3.75 a year on Amazon. To put that into perspective, that’s just $0.37 per issue.

source Greats

Founded in Brooklyn and manufactured in Italy, Greats is a premium yet affordable sneaker startup that makes classic footwear. A part of the brand’s summer clearance sale, you can save up to $70 on select sneakers for men and women. With most sneakers originally priced at $179, the sale brings them down to $109.

source The North Face

For a limited time, you can save up to 40% on select styles from The North Face at Backcountry. From hoodies and fleeces to swimming trunks and hiking shoes, the sale has a solid range of styles that you can wear now and others that’ll be good to have on hand as the weather cools down.

source Madewell

J.Crew’s popular sister site Madewell is a dependable place to find stylish women’s apparel, from workwear basics to more casual pieces like jeans, T-shirts, hoodies, and dresses. Now through July 29, you can save an extra 40% on sale styles by using the promo code “VERYRARE” at checkout. Usually Madewell’s sale-on-sale discounts max out at 30% off, so it may be a while until you see another discount this significant. Visit Business Insider Coupons for sale and deals at Madewell.

source Boxed

Boxed is a new startup that’s changing the way people buy in bulk. Unlike other wholesale stores, there’s no membership fee and you won’t need to go to store to shop, but you will have to sign up with your email address. Right now, you can use the promo code “LUNCHBOX20” to save 20% on your order. Whether you’re shopping for your home pantry or a busy office with a lot of employees, you’ll find Boxed to be very useful. For more deals and savings at Boxed, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Leading mattress startup Casper is having a big sitewide sale. Until July 29, you can save 10% on any order with a mattress by using the promo code “SLEEPCOOL” at checkout. Casper also makes sheets, pillows, bed frames, and even nightstands, so it’s possible to save on all the essentials for your bedroom at once. Visit Business Insider Coupons for the latest promotions at Casper.