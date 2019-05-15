Take up to 40% off at Reebok and 50% off at Lands’ End — plus 6 other deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Reebok sportswear, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6, and GoSkills online courses. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Reebok

If you’re in need of new clothes for the gym or even just a fresh pair of sneakers, Reebok has the perfect sale going on right now. For a limited time, you can save an extra 40% on already-reduced sale styles and 30% on all other full-price items by using the promo code “FRIEND” at checkout. For other deals and savings at Reebok, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Microsoft

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is a cross between a tablet and a laptop, making it ideal for anyone who travels a lot or often works on the go. It features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, an ultra-lightweight design that’s under two pounds, and comparable storage and computing power to a decent laptop. From browsing the web and watching movies at home to sending emails and drafting documents while on the go, it can handle all your basic needs. Originally priced at $899, you can buy one for $699 right now at Best Buy. For more deals and savings at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

GoSkills is having a big sale that’ll help you keep learning new skills long past graduation. Right now, you can gain access to the site’s entire selection of online courses for $19 per month or $199 per year. With the discount, you’ll save more than 50% on courses. The sale includes everything from simple courses like Microsoft Office to more advanced courses on business, finance, and writing. After completing each course, you’ll be able to add the official certification of training to your resume.

source OtterBox

Today, OtterBox is celebrating its 21st anniversary with a one-day sale. Right now, you can save 15% on everything on the site automatically. In addition to the durable smartphone cases that OtterBox has become so well-known for, the brand also sells coolers, duffle bags, drinkware, and other outdoor accessories. If you’re interested, you might want to start shopping now because the sale will be gone tomorrow.

source Lands’ End

Lands’ End is having a great sale on warm-weather essentials just in time for spring and summer. During the current friends and family sale, you can save 50% on full-price pants, shorts, and skirts and 40% on everything else by using the promo code “DAISY” at checkout. With styles for men, women, and kids, you’ll be able to pick up something for everyone in the family. To potentially save even more at Lands’ End, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Indochino

For 48 hours only, Indochino is deeply discounting its custom made-to-measure suits by up to 58%. With the sale, you’ll save up to $470 on classic suits for the workplace, lightweight suits for spring and summer, and more formal suits for special occasions. Indochino has in-depth videos on how to properly measure yourself, so you won’t have to leave home or go to a tailor to get a suit with a great fit.

source Fossil

With everything from classic analog watches to smartwatches and hybrid smartwatches, Fossil has a timepiece for just about everyone. The brand’s spring sale is still going on with up to 40% off styles for men and women. In addition to a wide variety of watches, the sale also includes handbags, sunglasses, wallets, belts, and more. For more deals and promotions at Fossil, check out our coupons page here.

Casper, the leading mattress-in-a-box startup, is giving customers a nice discount in preparation for Memorial Day. Now through May 27, you can save 10% on any order that includes a mattress by using the promo code “MEMORIAL19” at checkout. To go along with your mattress, Casper also offers sheets, blankets, and pillows, bed frames, and nightstands. To potentially save even more at Casper, visit Business Insider Coupons here.