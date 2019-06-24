Save up to 40% at REI and $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S10 — plus 6 other deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on outdoor gear and apparel at REI and The North Face, Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones at Best Buy, and baby strollers at Target. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source REI

Now through July 4, you can save up to 40% on select gear, apparel, and footwear from all of your favorite outdoor brands at REI. Whether you’re shopping for quality basics to wear casually, technical gear for extreme outdoor adventures, or styles for the outdoor sports you love, REI has deals on pretty much all of it.

Right now, you can save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus with qualified activation at Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. You can also get a free skin in Fortnite and six months of Spotify Premium for free with your purchase. For more deals and savings at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here. To learn more about the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, read my experience using it for two months as an iPhone owner.

source Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers is kicking off the official start of summer with a big sale on warm-weather styles. Now through June 28, you can save up to 50% on select spring and summer styles including polos, shorts, lightweight suits, linen sweaters, dresses, skirts, blouses, and more. For more deals and savings at Brooks Brothers, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source The North Face

The North Face rarely holds sales, but right now you can save up to 30% on past-season sale styles along with some current basics. In addition to summer styles like T-shirts, tank tops, swimming trunks, and shorts, the sale also includes windbreakers, fleeces, parkas, hoodies, and snow pants for the upcoming fall and winter. It’s a great opportunity to stock up on items to wear right now and later in the year. For more deals and savings at The North Face, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Amazon

Today only as an Amazon Deal of the Day, you can save up to 60% on a handful of tech items including Dell two-in-one laptops, Alienware gaming laptops, cable modems, SD cards, external hard drives, and more. Now is a good time to shop for those tech purchases we all tend to put off until a solid deal comes around.

source Target

Target is having a big sale on strollers, and right now, you can save up to 25% on top brands like Graco, Chicco, Britax, and Evenflo. The sale includes everything from jogging and multi-seat strollers to full-size and lightweight umbrella strollers, so you can find one that best fits your needs. Plus, you can save an extra 5% when you choose in-store pick-up. For more deals and savings at Target, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source TRX

Going to the gym for a workout isn’t always possible or preferred. Whether you’re trying to save money on a gym membership or you’re strapped for time during the day, TRX systems can be a great solution for high-impact training at home or on the go. For a limited time, you can save $30 on all suspension trainers and get free shipping on all orders over $99. If you’re not sure which suspension trainer is best for you, TRX will recommend one based on a short quiz about your skill level, fitness goals, and workout preferences.

source Helix Sleep

While most mattress companies try their best to make mattresses that are comfortable for most people, Helix gets rid of the guesswork by designing mattress specifically for you. The brand uses a comfort and sleep quiz to accurately deliver on your preferences. In celebration of the Fourth of July, you can get $100 off and two free Dream Pillows with any mattress purchase by using the promo code “FOURTH100,” $150 off and two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,250 or more by using “FOURTH150,” and $200 off and two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,750 or more by using “FOURTH200” at checkout. To learn more about the customization process, check out my review.