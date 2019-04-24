Save up to $400 on MacBooks at Best Buy and 75% on photo gifts at Snapfish — plus 6 other sales and deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening today to save you time, with savings at Snapfish, Best Buy, Clarks, and Boll & Branch. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Snapfish

With graduation season coming up, you’ll soon be taking a lot of photos of the new grads in your life. Whether you’re looking to create invitations for graduation parties, framed portraits from their special day, or beautiful photo albums, you’ll be able to do it with Snapfish. Right now, you can save big on photo gifts of all kinds. Some of the deals include 75% off two books with the promo code “75BKAPR,” 70% off cards with the promo code “70APRCB,” and 50% off everything else on the site with the promo code “50APR19” at checkout.

source Best Buy

Best Buy is having a huge four-day flash sale with deals on everything from TVs and smartphones to computers and tablets. Some of the many great deals include up to $400 off Apple MacBook Pros, $200 off the iPhone X with activation, and up to $300 off 4K HDTVs. Whether you’re looking to save on tech gifts for new grads or you’re splurging on yourself, you’ll find plenty of worthwhile bargains here. To potentially save even more at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Amazon

Now that grass is growing and trees and flowers are in full bloom, you’re going to have to do some yard work to keep your lawn in good shape. Right now, you can save $53 on a Hitachi leaf blower as an Amazon Deal of the Day. It can be used for clearing up grass and bush clippings now, and leaves when they begin to fall later in the year.

source Clarks

For the last week, Clarks has been running a big sale on shoes, and today is the last day to save. Right now, you can get 30% off when you spend $130 or more by using the promo code “TAKE30” at checkout. If you’re looking for shoes that find balance between long-lasting comfort and work-appropriate style, this is the sale for you. For additional savings and deals at Clarks, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source JBL

If you like bringing music on the go, JBL is the brand you should look to for audio accessories. The brand’s lineup of wireless products includes water-resistant speakers, travel-ready clip-on speakers, and headphones for sports. For a limited time, you can save up to 50% on select Bluetooth headphones, speakers, and at-home sound systems.

A stylish pair of sunglasses can elevate any look during the spring and summer – and Nordstrom Rack has great deals on all of your favorite brands. Right now, you can save up to 79% on designer sunglasses for men and women from brands like Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo, and Fendi. To potentially save more at Nordstrom Rack, visit Business Insider Coupons.

Shop men’s sunglasses and women’s sunglasses at Nordstrom Rack now.

source Boll & Branch

Founded in 2013, luxury bedding startup Boll & Branch used to have its only sale of the year on Black Friday. Now, the brand is adding a spring sale to its very short list of promotions held throughout the year. During its first spring sale ever, you can automatically save 20% on everything. The sale ends on April 28, so if you’re shopping for sheets, blankets, pillows, or mattresses, now is the time to buy.

source Brooklyn Bedding

Buying a mattress in the store (and figuring out how to get it home) is not fun. Luckily, online mattress startup Brooklyn Bedding makes getting a new bed stress-free and surprisingly affordable. Now through April 30, you can save 20% on any mattress by using the promo code “SPRING20” at checkout. With a 120-night sleep trial, a 10-year warranty, and free returns on all of its mattresses, you’ll never get stuck with a bed you don’t love.