Save 25% on Schwinn bikes at Target — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Schwinn bikes and helmets at Target, SanDisk storage at Best Buy, and Sperry shoes. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

If you and your family want to enjoy bike rides this season, Target is having the perfect sale for you. Right now, you can save 25% on Schwinn bikes and 10% on Schwinn helmets for riders of all ages. You’ll find everything from toddler bikes with training wheels to full-size cruisers and mountain bikes. To go along with your new bikes, you can also save 10% on Schwinn helmets. To potentially save more at Target, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

It goes without saying that having ample storage space is essential to using your electronics. Best Buy is currently having a huge sale with up to 55% off all your storage needs. The sale includes internal hard drives for laptops and desktops, portable external hard drives, SD and MicroSD cards, and flash drives. To potentially save more at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Perfect for small kitchen counters, the Keurig K475 is compact in size, while maintaining all the necessary features of a great coffee maker. It has a large 70-ounce water reservoir, lets you brew eight different sizes, and has five different temperature settings. Originally priced at $150, you can save $50 on one today on Amazon. Prime members will also get free one-day shipping.

If you’re still using your old Kindle e-reader, Amazon is making it easier than ever to upgrade. Right now, you can trade in select previous models and receive an Amazon gift card for the appraised value of the device, plus a 25% off credit towards a new Kindle.

Unlike traditional department stores, AHAlife is home to products from some of the most unique designers and artisans. The store sells home, kitchen, and fashion accessories, all of which make for truly special gifts. Right now during the friends and family sale, you can save 20% on orders of $100 or more and get free shipping when you use the promo code “FF20” at checkout.

Sperry’s shoes are comfortable, casual, and go with pretty much any kind of casual outfit – and right now, they’re also on sale. For a limited time, you can save an extra 30% on sale styles by using the promo code “SAVE30” at checkout. While there are plenty of new arrivals to shop, the Sperry’s designs are timeless, meaning on-sale options are just as stylish. For more deals and promotions at Sperry, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Mother’s Day may have passed, but Jomashop is still celebrating moms with up to 75% off designer watches. The sale includes watches from big names like Rolex, Omega, Breitling, Hamilton, and Seiko – all at dramatically reduced prices. The sale in sitewide, so you can even save on something nice for yourself. You can also get free next-day air delivery on orders over $1,000 by using the promo code “ FREENDA” at checkout.

Named the best mattress you can buy in our guide, Leesa provides comfort at a great value (mattress prices start at just $595). Right now, you can gain early access to the Memorial Day sale and save 15% on Leesa mattresses, which is up to $300 in savings. Additionally, you’ll receive two pillows for free.