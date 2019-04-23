Save up to 20% at Timberland and 70% at J.Crew — and 6 other sales and deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening today to save you time, with savings at Timberland, Best Buy, and J.Crew. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

Long before consumers cared so much about sustainability, Timberland has been doing its part to take care of the earth and the people that live on it with its Earthkeepers line, a collection of footwear that uses recycled rubber and eco-friendly production methods. Now, in celebration of Earth Day, the brand is also giving back to customers. You can save an extra 20% on a huge selection of shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The discount is taken off when you add styles to your cart. To potentially save even more at Timberland, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Stand mixers are a great addition to any home cook’s kitchen – and Hamilton Beach has one on sale. Featuring a powerful 400-watt motor with 12-speed settings and a 4.5-quart bowl, it has many of the same features as more expensive stand mixers for a fraction of the cost. Originally priced at $200, you can buy it for $140 as an Amazon Deal of the Day.

First seen on “Shark Tank,” Ash & Erie is the “big and tall” equivalent for shorter guys. Designed for men 5-foot-8 and under, the brand sells a wide range of proportional clothing in smaller sizes. Right now, you can save up to 35% on last-chance sale styles. If you’re tired of rolling your pant legs or sleeves in an attempt to achieve a better fit, you’ll want to check this brand out. To learn more about the brand, check out my full review here.

J.Crew is having a huge sale that’s almost too good to miss out on. Now through April 23, you can save an extra 50% by using the promo code “SOGOOD” at checkout. With the discount, you can save up to 70% on items that have already been reduced. Whether you’re shopping for spring essentials for women or lightweight button-up shirts and pants for men, you’ll find plenty of great deals. To potentially save even more at J.Crew, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

If you use a keyboard and mouse for long periods of time on a daily basis, cramps and strains are inevitable. One of the best ways to prevent or reduce them is to use ergonomic products – and Microsoft’s popular Sculpt keyboard and mouse setup is on sale. The set includes a two-piece wireless keyboard with a curved shape and a raised mouse to accommodate the natural position of your hands and wrists. As a Best Buy deal of the day, you can save $60 on the set. For more deals and savings at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

United By Blue is an up-and-coming outdoor brand that aims to clean up the world’s waterways. For every item sold, the brand has vowed to remove one pound of waste from oceans, rivers, and lakes. Now through April 24, you can take 20% off everything by using the promo code “EARTHFIRST” at checkout. The more you buy, the more you save – and the more they’ll work to clean up the waterways that unite us all.

Tushy is a new startup that’s helping people improve their health and hygiene with bidets. As a much cleaner and more comfortable alternative to wiping with toilet paper, Tushy bidets clean with water. You can save 10% by using the Business Insider-exclusive promo code “BUSINESSBIDET” at checkout. To learn more about Tushy and the benefits of bidets, read Insider Picks contributor Jessica DeFino’s review here.

We named Leesa’s hybrid mattress the best overall mattress you can buy for its superb comfort and great value (mattress prices start at just $595). But right now, you can save 15% on your entire order, making it an even better buy. Simply use the exclusive promo code “BUSINESSINSIDER” at checkout to receive the discount. In addition to the all-foam Leesa and spring and foam Leesa Hybrid Mattresses, you can also save on accessories like pillows, sheets, and blankets.