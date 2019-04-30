Save up to 40% on Tumi luggage at Nordstrom Rack and Instant Pots on Amazon — plus 6 other sales and deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the nine best sales and deals happening today to save you time, with savings on Tumi luggage at Nordstrom Rack, designer apparel at Barneys New York, and activewear at Target. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

Whether you need a quality briefcase to take to work or a new set of luggage for an upcoming trip, Tumi is a brand that you can trust to provide long-lasting quality. Now through May 2, you can save up to 40% on the brand’s luxury bags, briefcases, and luggage during Nordstrom Rack’s flash sale. For other deals and savings at Nordstrom Rack, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Barneys New York is a department store known for its huge selection of luxury designer items – and right now you can get plenty of your favorite brands for less. For a limited time, you can save an extra 15% on already-discounted styles for men and women. With the discount, the potential savings are up to 70% off original retail prices.

An Instant Pot can be used as a standard slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, warmer, sautée pan, cake maker, egg cooker, and a sterilizer. It’s a mouthful, we know, but it goes to show just how versatile the appliance is. As an Amazon Deal of the Day, you can get the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Quart cooker for $47.99, the 6-Quart cooker for $69.99, and the 8-Quart cooker for $99.99. Whether you have limited counter space and only cook for a few people or you have a big family to feed, you can save on the Instant Pot that’s right for you.

Brooks Brothers is having a massive clearance sale on formal and semi-formal attire – but it’s almost over. Now through May 1 (tomorrow), you can save an extra 25% on already reduced sale styles. With the discount, the potentials savings are up to 70% off. The sale includes dress pants, sweaters, and dress shirts, and smaller accessories like ties. For more deals and savings at Brooks Brothers, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Graduation season will be here before you know it. If you’re planning a party for the soon-to-be graduate in your family, you’ll want to save yourself from scrambling to find party supplies the day before. This Amazon sale has banners, photo booth props, table centerpieces, and more, so you can get ahead of the decor and focus on things like food and drinks later.

If you’re not willing to pay just as much for activewear as you do for your normal clothes, Target is a great place to shop for low-cost apparel. Right now, you can save 20% on workout clothes for men and women from C9 Champion, Umbro, and Nicklaus. With leggings, tank tops, sports bras, T-shirts, golf shirts, joggers, and more, you’ll find plenty of pieces for whatever your sport or workout consists of. For more deals and sales at Target, visit Business Insider Coupons.

We named Leesa’s hybrid mattress the best overall mattress you can buy for its superb comfort. Even at full price, Leesa mattresses are a great value, but right now you can save 15% through an offer exclusive to Business Insider readers. Simply use the promo code “BUSINESSINSIDER” at checkout to receive the discount. In addition to the all-foam Leesa and spring and foam Leesa Hybrid Mattresses, you can also save on accessories like pillows, sheets, and blankets.

GlassesUSA.com has one of the largest inventories of designer and brand-name glasses available – and the current friends and family sale is making them a lot more affordable. Right now you can buy one pair of glasses and get a second pair for free.

Cole Haan is holding its big semi-annual sale with 30% off casual sneakers, summer loafers, dress shoes, flats, and more. Discounts are taken off at checkout, so you’ll have to add items to your cart to see the final price. The sale ends tomorrow, May 1. To potentially save even more at Cole Haan, visit Business Insider Coupons here.