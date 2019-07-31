Save up to 90% on online courses at Udemy — and 7 other sales and deals happening now

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on Ugg shoes at Nordstrom Rack, Instant Pots on Amazon, Dell computers, and custom Helix mattresses. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Udemy

With more than 100,000 online courses available, Udemy is one of the best places to continue learning and pick up new skills outside of a traditional classroom environment. Right now, it’s having a big flash sale with courses for $10.99 until 11:59 p.m. tonight. If you want to learn a new language or pick up photography, there’s a wide selection of courses that can help you accomplish your goals. Visit Business Insider Coupons for all of the latest promotions at Udemy.

source UGG

Nordstrom Rack is having a two-day flash sale on a great selection Ugg Australia products. Included, you’ll find boots, slippers, gloves, jackets, and more marked down up to 40% off. Even if it’s too warm to wear some of the items now, it’s a smart idea to grab them on sale for later. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more sale and deals at Nordstrom Rack.

source Instant Pot

The Instant Pot DUO60 is one of the highest-rated cookers on Amazon, and it’s on sale for $40 off right now. The seven-in-one cooker can be used as a standard slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, warmer, and sautée pan. Its large six-quart design is perfect for feeding families of four to six people – or cooking enough for leftovers.

source Dell

Dell is having a huge back-to-school sale with several different promotions running simultaneously. One of the best is the current 72-hour sale where you’ll find laptop deals for as low as $129.99. Other great deals include 30% off monitors and accessories and up to $860 off high-performance gaming laptops. Whether you’re shopping for a great laptop to gift a new grad, a new home-office setup, or a few small accessories, this sale is full of great deals. For more deals and savings at Dell, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Banana Republic

Today only, you can save 40% sitewide on full-price items at Banana Republic with no exclusions. The discount is taken off automatically, so you won’t need to use a promo code to save. You’ll find everything from workwear basics to casual styles for both men and women. Visit Business Insider Coupons for more sale and deals at Banana Republic.

source GlassesUSA.com

GlassesUSA.com has one of the largest inventories of designer and brand-name glasses available. The current back-to-school sale is making them a lot more affordable – and you don’t have to be a student to get in on the savings. Right now, you can buy one pair of glasses and get a second pair for free.

source Propeller Outfitters

If you’ve ever struggled with neatly packing a suit inside of a suitcase, the answer to the problem is not carrying around a separating garment bag. With the Propeller Garment Duffle Bag, you can conveniently store your suit or dress clothes in a separate compartment that rolls around the bag and still have plenty of room for a pair of shoes and a few days worth of clothes inside. For a limited time, you can save $20 on the Propeller Garment Duffle Bag by using the promo code “PROPELLER20” at checkout. Read my full review here.

source Helix Sleep

Helix Sleep extended its fourth of July sale throughout the entire month – and it’s finally coming to an end today. You can get $100 off and two free Dream Pillows with any custom mattress purchase by using the promo code “FOURTH100,” $150 off and two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,250 or more by using “FOURTH150,” and $200 off and two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,750 or more by using “FOURTH200” at checkout. To learn more about the customization process, check out my review.