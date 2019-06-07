Save $50 on a Fitbit and $40 on an AncestryDNA kit — plus 6 more sales and deals happening now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We rounded up the eight best sales and deals happening online today, with savings on all things outdoor at Wayfair, DNA kits from Ancestry, and Bear mattresses. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Ancestry.com

DNA kits can help you and your family peel back the metaphoric vines on your family tree. Ancestry is having a big sale right now with $40 off an AncestryDNA kit, so you can finally settle the long-lasting family debate on the origin of your last name. Your results will help break down your ancestral DNA from 350 regions across the globe, and you can opt to connect with other family members through its online portal to contribute to the research they’ve done on your family history.

If your outdoor backyard or patio is looking a little shabby, this sale from Wayfair on “all things outdoor” can help you gear up for summer. Save up to 70% off all the accessories, furniture, and decor you need to spruce up your outdoor space – from patio sets to fire pits, and even grills or hot tubs.

source Amazon

With hundreds of TVs on the market, from HDR to 4K models, choosing one can be a bit overwhelming. The TCL 6-series is an Insider Picks buying guide choice for best 4K TV under $650, and it’s now $100 off. It has a built-in Roku streamer, so you can watch all your favorite content from Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more right on your TV.

Summertime is one of the busiest travel seasons. Wherever your travel plans take you, you’ll want to be armed with a travel bag that can get you there. Lo & Sons makes some of our favorite travel bags, and is having a sale to kick off that buzzing travel fever that’s practically palpable right now. You’ll be able to save 20% to 40% on the most popular bags from the O.M.G. to the Catalina Deluxe Tote – no code needed.

If you and your dad love to stay active together and indulge in a healthy dose of competition, Fitbit has the products you need. Whether he just wants to track his steps or get on-screen workouts directly on his wrist, the Versa, Charge3, or Ionic tracker can help him achieve his goals. You’ll also be able to save up to $50 on these styles, and get two-day free shipping with the promo code “DADSDAY2“.

Father’s Day is next weekend, and if you still haven’t found the perfect gift for Dad, consider browsing through L.L.Bean’s huge catalog of men’s clothing, footwear, and outerwear. Choose from jackets, button ups, pants, belts, the famous Bean Boots, and more – all 20% off with the promo code “DAD20“. If you’re looking for something you can both do together, L.L.Bean is also offering 20% off its outdoor courses – no code needed.

One of the more popular home security systems on Amazon is discounted by $50 right now and includes a free Echo Dot. The bundle contains everything you’ll need to ensure your home is protected when you’re there and when you’re away. The deal includes the Ring base station to connect all of your Ring devices, the smoke and CO detector, five contact sensors, two motion sensors, a keypad, and a signal booster.

source Bear

If you’ve been tossing and turning all night on your old mattress, it may be time to start looking for another. We get it, though, they’re a big investment and there are a ton of mattresses on the market to choose from. Bear is offering a 10% discount on its Bear Mattress and Hybrid Mattress right now – which Insider Picks has already tested and included in our buying guide on the best mattresses out there. Plus, Bear will throw in two free cloud pillows with the purchase of your new mattress.