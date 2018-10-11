IGNITION 2018: Learn from Cindy Robbins, who helped persuade Marc Benioff to fix the gender pay gap at Salesforce

caption Cindy Robbins is the president and chief people officer of Salesforce. source Craig Barritt/Getty Images

In 2015, Cindy Robbins raised the issue of a gender pay gap at Salesforce to CEO Marc Benioff, along with her colleague Leyla Seka.

Both had been recently promoted and wondered why it wasn’t easier for women to get ahead at Salesforce, Robbins told Business Insider.

They persuaded Benioff to conduct an audit. Salesforce has since spent $8.7 million to correct pay discrepancies.

“That is the tone from the top,” Robbins said, “and it’s a trickle down, right? It starts to just shift the behavior in the company.”

