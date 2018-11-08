Salesforce, Royal Plaza on Scotts and Cisco are again the top 3 Singapore Best Workplaces – here’s who else made the cut

Reuters

The same three companies which topped a list of the best places to work in Singapore last year have once again emerged at the top of a refreshed list for 2018.

American software company Salesforce was first place on the Great Places to Work: Singapore Best Workplaces list in the “Medium and Large Workplaces” category for the fourth time in a row, while hotel Royal Plaza on Scotts and US tech company Cisco came in second and third respectively.

Salesforce, which employs 473 people in Singapore, is known for its “Ohana” culture. One of the most well-known philosophies it implements is a company-wide pledge to dedicate 1 per cent of earnings, 1 per cent of products, and 1 per cent of employee time to charitable causes.

According to the company, CEO Marc Benioff was inspired to implement the “Ohana” culture after learning about the Hawaiian concept that ties family members together.

Royal Plaza on Scotts, which rose one rank on this year’s list, is the only hotel in Singapore to be recognised.

The hotel located near Orchard Road implements its own management philosophy, which has been named “Spirit of RP”. In a statement, the hotel with 330 employees said this philosophy “sets the foundation for the workplace culture, in which people practices are at the heart”.

Employees are called Chief Experience Officers (CEOs), and are not required to submit medical certificates or clock-in and clock-out for work.

Cisco, which hires around 700 staff in Singapore, said it focused on building and maintaining its work culture, which it says “inspires and motivates people to do their best work”.

“At Cisco, we take pride in the fact that our technology changes the way the world works, lives, plays and learns. However, we understand that our edge doesn’t come from technology. It comes from our people,” a statement said.

Here’s who else made the top 10 list:

In the “Small Workplaces” category, Intuit Singapore, Stryker Singapore and Hays Specialist Recruitment were named the top three companies to work.

According to Great Places to Work (GPTW), a study of more than 800 companies across Asia Pacific found that there is a clear link between high levels of “psychological safety”and strong teamwork culture that contributes to organisational, operational and business outcomes.

“Psychological safety” is defined as the perceptions employees have about a mentally and emotionally healthy workplace, and of leaders’ abilities to recognise and accept honest mistakes.

It is 10 times more impactful on teamwork than the combination of other organisational climate factors including remuneration, recognition and development opportunities.

Around 92 per cent of employees who believed that their company was a great place to work, also rated their organisation high in psychological safety, GPTW said.