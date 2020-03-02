Salesforce is suspending non-essential travel for its nearly 50,000 employees and ‘enhancing’ its ‘office protocols’ to fight the coronavirus spread

caption Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff source Salesforce

Salesforce is suspending non-essential travel for its 49,703 employees around the world and enhancing “office protocols” amid worries about the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

Salesforce is also making all its upcoming customer events in March digital experiences instead of in person events.

It is also asking all employees to stay home if they are experiencing “symptoms of illness of any kind” and are encouraging everyone to get a flu shot.

The announcement came in a blog post published by Salesforce’s chief legal office, Amy Weaver, on Monday morning. The company said it is prohibiting cross border travel, restricting all but the most critical domestic employee travel in March.

Salesforce is also making all its upcoming customer events in March digital experiences, instead of in-person events. It’s upcoming conference in Australia this week, called World Tour Sydney, was turned into a virtual event a few weeks ago. It’s also enhancing “office protocols” to make sure their office environments are healthy.

Salesforce’s moves come as the outbreak has caused companies throughout the world to adapt. Facebook has asked employees to stop bringing social guests to work and is cutting down on its on-site job interviews, while Amazon and Twitter have suspended all non-essential employee travel both in the U.S. and overseas as well.

And employees at Amazon and Google who traveled overseas have been reported to be infected. Two Amazon employees based in Italy have been infected, and a Google employee who traveled to Zurich was infected.

“These preparations are important on an individual level but they can also have an impact on our society, such as our elderly neighbors, our hospital caretakers, and those who lack the resources or time to prepare themselves, all of whom may be counting on us during this time,” Weaver wrote in the blog post.

CEO Marc Benioff also tweeted about it, saying, “we are implementing safety precautions for March, incl prohibiting cross border travel, restricting domestic travel, replacing in-person customer events with digital experiences & enhancing office protocols to provide healthiest work environment possible.”

Salesforce, which had 49,703 full time employees at the end of its most recent quarter, said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

