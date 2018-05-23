Salesforce moved into a new $1 billion skyscraper in San Francisco, and the offices are unlike anything we’ve seen

By
Melia Robinson, Business Insider US
-
Salesforce Tower is open for business.

caption
source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

There’s no place like home. That is, unless you work in the newly opened Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, where employees at Salesforce’s new global headquarters may never want to leave.

The building, the tallest office tower west of the Mississippi River, opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the who’s who of San Francisco grandees on Tuesday. The event marked the culmination of a decades-long building and planning process for the $1.1 billion skyscraper.

Business Insider went inside Salesforce Tower to see what it’s like to work there. Take a look.

Salesforce Tower rises 61 stories over San Francisco’s Transbay district, a downtown center that’s starting to get crowded with marquee tech companies including Facebook and LinkedIn.

source
Cushman & Wakefield

It’s next-door neighbors with San Francisco’s tilting, sinking skyscraper, Millennium Tower.

source
Justin Sullivan/Getty

Salesforce Tower was originally named Transbay Tower, but the enterprise giant bought the naming rights in a landmark real-estate deal. Salesforce will pay the developer Boston Properties close to $560 million over 15 and a half years to lease 30 floors at the building.

caption
Marc Benioff speaks at the Salesforce Tower grand opening ceremony on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Although it dominates San Francisco’s skyline, Salesforce Tower isn’t breaking any height records.

source
Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Some of the floors at the 1,070-foot tower are still under construction. We took the elevator to the eighth floor, where Salesforce employees have moved in and made themselves at home.

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

People sit in rows of desks, which can be adjusted for any height. The color of the carpeting is meant to evoke pebbled paths for walkways and grassy areas for employee seating.

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

There are no desks fleshed against the walls, which a Salesforce spokesperson says is to maximize the amount of natural light coming into the room. The windows stretch 10 feet tall.

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Salesforce Tower has a slender, tapering silhouette with curved corners. These nooks provide the perfect spot for a small team meeting or coffee with a company mentor.

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

We noticed these weird skateboard-looking things stacked in one corner.

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

They’re for the taking! Employees might use the boards as makeshift desks if they want to work from a common area, which typically has comfy seating and snacks located nearby.

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

A spokesperson says the seating areas on every floor are located where the views are best.

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The eighth floor provides a stunning view of the rooftop park above the Transbay Transit Center, which features winding footpaths and botanical gardens. It’s still under construction.

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Salesforce Tower doesn’t have a dining hall — a staple of most big tech campuses. A spokesperson says this was deliberate; the company wants to encourage employees to step outside and buy lunch from one of the many restaurants and stores in the neighborhood.

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Still, the kitchen comes stocked with fresh fruit, coffee, and sodas.

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The kitchen and lounge area felt more like someone’s living room than an employee lounge.

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The media center contained books on mindfulness and “compassionate capitalism.”

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

These bobbleheads of Salesforce founders Parker Harris and Marc Benioff smiled on employees.

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Thanks to the several photos of monks on the walls of the eighth floor, the office felt more like Benioff’s living room than anything else. The CEO is a big fan of meditation and mindfulness.

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Every floor at Salesforce Tower has a meditation room, where employees can seek a moment of zen. There are floor pillows and books on mindfulness for instruction and inspiration.

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

An iPad plays guided meditations that last between five and 20 minutes three times an hour.

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Employees can leave their digital devices at the door.

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

What struck us most about the new Salesforce Tower is how “un-techy” it felt.

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

The company did away with the modern, minimalist design that’s favored at big tech campuses like those of Google and Facebook, in favor of a homey, relaxed vibe.

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Welcome to your new global headquarters, Salesforce!

source
Melia Robinson/Business Insider