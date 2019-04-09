Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff made a now-deleted penis joke after his tower was missing from the Oracle Park Giants calendar

caption Marc Benioff in front of Salesforce Tower source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Baseball fans at the San Francisco Giants’ opening day on Friday received a free calendar for the upcoming season featuring the team’s Oracle Park stadium and the San Francisco skyline on the cover.

But as some people noticed, the calendar’s photo of the city skyline was missing a prominent feature: Salesforce Tower.

Got this awesome calendar at @SFGiants opening day. Take a look. What building is missing? Mistake or? Cc @Benioff pic.twitter.com/ZztGuZLgGx — Ned Segal (@nedsegal) April 8, 2019

Salesforce Tower, located in downtown San Francisco, is San Francisco’s tallest building, and it was completed just last year. It’s the headquarters for $121 billion cloud-based software company Salesforce.

Salesforce, of course, is a fierce competitor with Oracle, the enterprise tech giant that has bought the naming rights to the Giants’ stadium.

Read more: Here’s how much the top Salesforce executives make in salaries, bonuses and stock

Salesforce co-founder and co-CEO Marc Benioff responded to the tweet, saying “Someone has Tower envy.” This tweet has since been deleted. However, he still retweeted the original tweet about the calendar.

Salesforce and Oracle did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Freudian incident.

caption Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff responds to a tweet about the Oracle Park calendar. source Screenshot