Salma Hayek posted a photo showing off her gray hair, and said she is ‘proud’ of not dyeing it

caption Salma Hayek. source Stefania M. D’Alessandro/Getty Images

Yesterday, Salma Hayek posted a photo on Instagram showing off streaks of her gray hair.

She captioned it saying she was “proud” of her natural look, and celebrities like Lenny Kravitz and Jessica Simpson flooded her with praise.

The 52-year-old star revealed in a 2017 New York Times interview that she doesn’t dye her hair anymore because she doesn’t have the “patience.”

Salma Hayek looks great for her age. Even better, the 52-year-old movie star keeps it real.

The Oscar-nominated actress posted an au naturel photo to Instagram that shows off her makeup-free face, and reveals streaks of gray hair.

Here’s a look:

Hayek captioned the photo “proud of my white hair.”

Stars like Lenny Kravitz and Jessica Simpson rushed to compliment Hayek. Simpson called her a “gorgeous lady,” and Kravitz wrote, “You are stunning.”

Back in 2017, Hayek – who has her own cosmetics line called Nuance – shared her beauty and health rituals with The New York Times, and revealed that she no longer dyes her hair.

“One of the reasons I don’t dye my hair is because I don’t have the patience to sit through it,” Hayek said. “I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.