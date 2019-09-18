‘I don’t know how I didn’t get it in high school’: Sam Darnold says he was mad he didn’t get mono earlier

caption Sam Darnold. source Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is out for a few weeks as he deals with a case of mononucleosis.

Appearing on ESPN’s “The Michael Kay Show,” Darnold expressed frustration that he hadn’t contracted the disease in high school or college, and was instead dealing with it now.

Darnold hopes to be back in the starting lineup for the Jets by Week 5 when the team travels to Philadelphia to face the Eagles.

Sam Darnold wants you to know that he was also kissing in high school and college.

The Jets quarterback, whose was recently sidelined with a case of mononucleosis or “mono,” appeared on ESPN’s “The Michael Kay Show” on Tuesday to discuss his diagnosis, and the frustrations that came with it.

Darnold, who is in his second NFL season under center with the Jets, said that he didn’t believe his head coach Adam Gase at first when he was informed of his ailment.

“At first I thought they were joking,” Darnold told the show, “I thought it was a sick joke. But they didn’t didn’t smile, didn’t laugh or anything, so I knew it was serious.”

Instead of laughing with his coach, Darnold found out that he would not be able to play for the Jets for a few weeks, resulting in one of the funniest graphics in the history of “Monday Night Football.”

Didn't get to watch last night's game so just now seeing how hilarious this graphic was pic.twitter.com/bIx3VsifbU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 17, 2019

Asked what it felt like when he found out that his case of mono would keep him out of the starting lineup for some time, Darnold said he was just frustrated he hadn’t gotten the disease sooner.

“First of all, I don’t know how I didn’t get it in high school or college,” Darnold told Kay. “22 years old, that part pissed me off. When all my teammates are like ‘Bro, how did you not get it in like high school or college?’ Because that’s usually when people get it.”

Darnold added that he did not know how he contracted the disease, but acknowledged the fan in the crowd on Monday night who brought a sign claiming she was responsible for passing his case of mono along to him.

“I know there was a sign at the game,” Darnold said. “I’ve never seen that girl in my life. I just want to set the record straight on that.”

Darnold said his goal was to be back playing with the team by Week 5 when the Jets travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. “If I get back for Philly and we go on a little run, anything’s possible.”

Get well soon!

