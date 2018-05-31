Comedian Samantha Bee apologizes to Ivanka Trump for using an ‘inappropriate and inexcusable’ word to describe her

caption Television host Samantha Bee poses at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California on September 9, 2017. source Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Comedian Samantha Bee apologized to Ivanka Trump on Thursday for calling her a “feckless c—” on her show “Full Frontal” the day prior, stating she “deeply” regrets the language she used.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” Bee said in a statement. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

“Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

Bee was criticizing Ivanka over her silence on President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and the administration’s position on separating unauthorized immigrant children from their parents.

This policy has come under rampant criticism and in this context Bee seems to have felt a recent tweet from Ivanka of her and her child was somewhat tone deaf.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c—!” Bee said Wednesday.

Business Insider reached out to the White House asking if it wished to respond to Bee’s apology but did not receive an immediate response.

Trump has blamed Democrats for the separation of migrant children from their parents, despite vocal support for the policy from members of his administration.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently said, “If you cross the border unlawfully… we will prosecute you.”

“If you’re smuggling a child, then we’re going to prosecute you, and that child will be separated from you, probably, as required by law. If you don’t want your child separated, then don’t bring them across the border illegally,” Sessions added.