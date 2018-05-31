The White House blasted comedian Samantha Bee over the ‘vicious’ word she used to describe Ivanka Trump

caption Comedian Samantha Bee arrives for the Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington on April 29, 2017. source Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Comedian Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—” on her show “Full Frontal” on Wednesday, criticizing the first daughter’s silence over her father’s immigration policies.

“The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

The White House’s reaction to Bee’s remarks was far more forceful than its response to a racist tweet from comedian Roseanne Barr earlier this week.

This came after Ivanka recently posted an image of her and her child on Twitter, which Bee described as “the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week.” Bee was alluding to a racist tweet sent by comedian Roseanne Barr on Tuesday that led ABC cancel her show.

Bee seems to have felt Ivanka’s tweet was tone deaf given the widespread outrage over reports of roughly 1,500 unauthorized immigrant children whom the US government placed with relatives or other sponsors, and whose whereabouts the government has since lost track of.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c***!” Bee said.

“[President Donald Trump] listens to you. Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f***ing stop it,” Bee added. “Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?”

Business Insider reached out to the White House for a response to Bee’s remarks and it described her comments as “vile and vicious.”

“The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said. “The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

Comparatively, Sanders simply described Barr’s controversial tweet, in which she referred to a former Obama administration adviser as an “ape,” as “inappropriate” when questioned by reporters on Wednesday.