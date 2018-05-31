Samantha Bee should be criticized — just not by Trump supporters

source “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”/TBS

Republicans who voted for President Donald Trump but are outraged by Samantha Bee bring hypocrisy to a whole new level.

The Trump administration has no right to be outraged by Bee’s admittedly vulgar remarks.

Samantha Bee went on TV and called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—.”

This isn’t complicated: Bee said something vulgar and cruel. Does she deserve to be criticized? Certainly.

Also certain: it’s the height of hypocrisy for any of her critics to either have voted for or work for Donald Trump.

Our president was caught on tape saying he liked to grab women “by the pussy.” Republicans responded to that charming earful by deciding that he was fit to lead our nation anyway.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders called Bee’s words “vile and vicious,” and called out the left and mainstream media for its “collective silence.” (Never mind the fact that the mainstream media was far from silent on the topic.) She demanded that Time Warner and TBS “demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

Bee is a comedian whose relevance and name recognition will not last forever. Donald Trump will go down in the annals of history. If Sanders or any other member of the administration is disturbed by Bee’s commentary, perhaps they should rethink the implications of their employment.