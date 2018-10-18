Samantha Markle just apologized to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the most dramatic way

caption Samantha Grant, pictured in her Twitter’s current profile photo, and Meghan Markle. source @SammyMarkle64/Twitter / Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle made a public apology to the duchess following the news of her pregnancy.

Samantha has been publicly attacking her half-sister for the past year.

The siblings haven’t seen each other in 10 years and haven’t spoken since 2015.

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle appears to be trying to make amends to her sibling with a dramatic public apology.

Samantha, who wasn't invited to the royal wedding, has been publicly attacking her half-sister for the past year. She has said she would blame Meghan if their father died, compared her to Disney villain Cruella de Vil, and attacked Prince Harry with a hamster GIF on Twitter.

It’s safe to say Samantha seems to enjoy making headlines and we can’t exactly trust what comes from her, but she appears to be trying to get back in the Duchess of Sussex’s good graces.

“I’m so excited, I’m so happy for you and I really, really am sorry for any of the past tension and confusion and misunderstandings and asinine things I’ve said when I just didn’t understand what was going on and I wanted things to work out for my dad,” Samantha told DailyMailTV. “But this is just a great time for you guys and Meg, I love you. Congratulations to both of you. Let’s just let it all go and you two be wonderful happy parents-I’m so happy for both of you.”

“Everybody just needs to shut the heck up and let this be a great thing for them, for the world, for the family and that’s where I’m at,” she said.

